Bollywood dance queen Minoo Mumtaz dies in Canada at 79





Mumbai, October 23: Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, known as the daughter ‘Reshmi Salwar-wali’ – and sister of late comedian Mehmood Ali – died in Canada early on Saturday, a family member said. “The regret to announce that my beloved sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago. A deep gratitude to the film fraternity, the media, the fans, the friends for decades of love and care. ‘adulation,’ her brother and former actor Anwar Ali said in an early morning statement. Born under the name Malikunissa from Mumtaz Ali (dad) and Latifunnisa (mom) in Mumbai, she started her career as a dancer in her father’s very popular song and dance performances. Previously, the family resided at Nadiadwala Compound in Malad West, and later specialized in dance, which saw her take a break from the film industry in the early 1950s. Own niche alongside others high-level dancers from the film industry. It was the late legendary actress Meena Kumari – Mehmood’s sister-in-law – who advised her to adopt her surname ‘Minoo’ as her movie name, which clicked and apparently did wonders in her career. Over the years, Minoo has gone on to dance and star in over 75 films with several memorable roles or dance sequences over the course of his film career spanning nearly three decades. Noted for her sparkling and vivacious roles, often associated with the best heroines of the day as a sister, “saheli”, sidekick, old maid, confidante actress and even crook, but Minoo has especially prospered as a crooner-dancer in the field. ‘screen. She is particularly known for the successful dance duo OP Nayyar, “Reshmi Salwar, Kurta Jaali ka …” (‘Naya Daur’ – 1957), sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum, and filmed on her and Zaibunissa Khan alias Kumkum, who passed away in July 2020. Minoo excelled and performed effortlessly as a classical dancer, courtesan or cabaret dancer, with popular songs like “Saaqiya Aaj Mujhe Neend Nahin Aayegi”, “Jaa Re, Jaa Re” and “Main Tumhise Puchhti Hoon, Tumse Pyar Kyun Hai “filmed on his. Hanif Zaveri, author and close family friend of famous film clan Mehmood Ali, remembers how Minoo married director S. Ali Akbar in 1963 and the couple had two daughters – Gulnaz, Mehnaz and a son Aejaz . Although none have any connection with Bollywood, with the exception of their illustrious cousins ​​like actor Masood aka Pucky Ali, actor-singer-songwriter Maqsood aka Lucky Ali, actor Maqdoom aka Macky Ali , who played the crippled child in “Kunwara Baap” (1974), etc. Interestingly, Zaveri said that while Minoo was a Sunni Muslim, her husband was Shia, but their alliance was truly exemplary as they followed the tenets of both sects of Islam. “Minoo was dear to her four brothers, especially Mehmood … After her marriage, she moved to Canada with her husband, who shot a few films in India …” Zaveri, who wrote Mehmood’s biography – “Mehmood – A Man Of Many Moods” (2005, Popular Prakashan), said IANS. After her first hiatus, she acted or danced in dozens of major films like “CID” with a hit number “Boojh Mera Kya Naam Re”, “Pocketmaar” (both in 1956), “Naya Daur” (1957) , “Yahudi” (1958), “Howrah Bridge”, “Dilli Ka Thug”, “Aji Bas Shukriya”, “Adalat” (1958), “Kagaz Ke Phool”, “Insaan Jaag Utha”, “Chirag Kahan, Roshni Kahan “(1959), in the mellow 50s. In the sexy 60s, she appeared in “Ghunghat”, “Chaudhvin Ka Chand” (1960), “Gharana”, “Chhota Nawab” (1961), “Sahib, Bibi Aur Gulam” (1962), “Taj Mahal” (1963), “Jahan Ara”, “Ghazal”, “Chitralekha” (1964), “Preet Na Jaane Reet” (1966), “Palki” (1967). She worked with a majority of the biggest stars of the black and white era, then the first color films with Ashok Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Guru Dutt, Kishore Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Raaj Kumar, Balraj Sahni, Pradeep Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Suraiya, Geeta Dutt, Madhu Bala, Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman, Sadhna, Bina Rai, Nutan, Vyjanthimala Bali, comedians like Johny Walker, Om Prakash, Mehmood and many more. (Quaid Najmi can be contacted at [email protected]) (IANS / 21 hours ago) https://www.newkerala.com/bollywood-news.php

