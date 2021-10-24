WhatsApp chats are leaking, so Bollywood superstars are trying to get phones erased, but is it possible?

The ongoing drug case in Mumbai involving the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and actress Ananya Pandey, has once again put WhatsApp in the spotlight. The WhatsApp discussions between these celebrities apparently dictate the direction of the ongoing investigation. Already seen? It has gradually become a norm. This is also surprising, given that WhatsApp claims that the platform is fully end-to-end encrypted and that messages or media exchanged on it are not accessible to anyone.

Yet the entire Bollywood industry was rocked last year when the NCB gained access to Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp messages. Now India Today TV has learned that NCB retrieved chat messages from a conversation between Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan. The sources also say it has put many Bollywood superstars on high alert. Whether they have something to hide or not, many are now trying to have their phone erased in an attempt to erase messages, photos, and other data that can eventually lead to a breach of their privacy.

Is it possible, however? Can a user really get rid of all the data on your smartphone without leaving a trace? It’s more complicated than it looks. We will try to explain.

Erase your phone data? It is complicated

There are various ways to delete data from your phone by cleaning up physical storage, doing a factory leftover of the device, and wiping everything from the cloud or backup drives. In each case, the phone reacts differently and it can happen that some data is left behind. Let’s go through each of these methods one by one.

Physical storage cleanup: Any device (smartphone, tablet, or laptop) stores data in two physical and cloud storage locations. The former is commonly referred to as on-board or internal storage. The photos, videos and documents that you see on your phone are stored on the physical memory of the phone. When you delete them, they are not instantly deleted. Instead, they are “marked for deletion”.

And this “marked for deletion” occurs in two ways.

First, tech companies don’t like it when you delete data. So instead of deleting something right away, they put it in the “recycle bin” or “recycle bin”. For example, on an Android phone, when you delete a photo, it goes to the recycle bin. You can go to the recycle bin and get it back if you have changed your mind about deleting this photo. All of these media files remain in your device’s recycle bin for the next 30 days before being completely deleted. Or after deleting a photo or video, you can directly go to the “recycle bin” or “recycle bin” and delete the files manually and immediately.

This means that even deleted files can be accessed for a month, unless they are also deleted from the “Recently Deleted” folder. The same goes for your emails. Most email services, including Gmail, store your deleted emails for a month before deleting them completely. It is made to provide users with an option to recover deleted files.

The second “marked for deletion” occurs after a file has been completely deleted. However, there are different ways for smartphones and laptops to handle this. Traditionally, all storage systems, whether they use a hard drive or a storage card or whatever, work by creating writable and non-writable sectors. So when you have a photo in your phone, the area used by that photo is considered non-writable by the operating system. When you delete the photo, the area suddenly becomes writable. However, the data is not overwritten until there is new data in the photo, as you click on other photos.

What this actually means is: even if a user has completely deleted a photo, video or other data, it can be recovered by a forensic tool. The only way to make sure all data is gone is two-way: in non-extreme cases, it wouldn’t just mean deleting the data, but safely deleting it by overwriting the storage with junk. There are a number of programs that do this. Or the other option is this: just burn the thing if you are extremely paranoid about your privacy. That’s what Edward Snowden would do,

Another important element to note is the cloud factor. Phones use cloud storage. These include Google Drive, iCloud, OneDrive, etc. If you have a backup on one of these services, files deleted from the phone can still be accessed through the cloud. How do you deal with this? We will get to that later.

Factory reset smartphone

It’s a good way to get rid of phone data or at least the companies claim it is. Simply put, the factor reset option sends your device to the state it came out of the factory. This means that everything on the device including photos, pictures, apps and data is gone forever. Once you have factory reset the phone, it will restart and start with the usual opening questions like language, account, network, etc.

Smartphone makers claim that not all data deleted through factory rest can be recovered. This is true, at least in the case of users. You cannot see or access this data on your phone. But, there is no way to know if this data is not accessible to smartphone makers either. Moreover, even if they share this with government agencies, users will never know.

Also, it depends a lot on what a business means by factory reset. These things are not told to users. We don’t know what types of logs are created when a phone is reset. Or what kind of data a phone company chooses to back up or delete, and in what way when the factory reset command is given.

In other words, even when a phone has been factory reset, consider the possibility that forensics can extract a lot of private data from it.

One thing you still need to know is that cloud data is not deleted even when your factory is resting your device. Every time you log into a new smartphone and use the same cloud service, that data will be back. And, at this point, we should solve this cloud storage problem.

Clear cloud storage

Nowadays, much of our data is also stored in cloud services. Blame it on the lack of limited physical storage if you want it or our urge to capture everything we see. I have already mentioned some of these popular storage services at the top. In the two methods we mentioned above, the data in the cloud is still not erased.

To get rid of it, you need to manually erase everything from the cloud service you are using, turn off the backup option and also log out of the service. Again, some of these cloud services store deleted files for a few days to give users the option to restore them. For example, Apple states that “iCloud backups are available for 180 days after you turn off or stop using iCloud backup.” So, you will also need to delete these files from the “Recently Deleted” folder to erase them completely.

By now you should know that wiping your phones is not as easy as it sounds. And while you are able to go through all the processes that we have mentioned, there is no guarantee that the smartphone manufacturers will not store your data on their end, even if they promise to do so. Also, some recovery methods may not be able to deliver the deleted files, but give insight into how the information was stored on the device.

The learning for Bollywood, or anyone concerned about privacy, is that it’s not easy to get rid of everything that once appeared on your smartphone in this digital world, whatever it is. be it messages, images, location history or anything else. So, so-called superstars need to pay a little more attention to their privacy.