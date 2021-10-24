Second Opinion: Want to visualize the realities of a hotter planet? Try this online tool

The Clark Fork River drains much of western Montana, bringing water from the continent’s crown to the Columbia River and the Pacific Ocean. My daily bike ride crosses the Clark Fork most of the time and has allowed me to discern a rhythm and tempo in the way the seasons come and go, a composition of daily weather notes in a musical score that is the climate of Missoula, Mont.

Our global climate is changing. It is neither ambiguous nor uncertain. This is our reality. And with her, the need to communicate the importance of climate in our daily life has never been so acute. Unfortunately, the ability of scientists to describe changes in the climate system remains primitive.

We present the climate as a caricature of itself. We use average temperature and precipitation as miniature sketches to describe complex systems. We are talking about a future that is 2 degrees Celsius warmer than today. We are armed with sophisticated analysis, data, charts and maps as if it would resonate with the general public.

I compare the challenge of describing a song to someone who has never heard it: it’s in the key of C and has 4/4 timing. The description is factually accurate but does not provide any information because it lacks context, emotion and the framing provided by a listener.

Public perceptions climate change make it clear that we need to improve the way we communicate on these issues. For example, in a 2020 survey, more than 70% of Americans agreed that climate change is happening and that it will harm future generations. Yet only 43% believed that climate change would harm them personally.

Most people cannot contextualize how climate change will affect their lives despite research this suggests that understanding climate change at the local level is essential for public engagement on the subject. Instead, the dominant mode of communication is a constant barrage of negative headlines about retreating glaciers, burning landscapes, and extreme storms in remote locations. Research shows that such negativity may be the cause of disengagement in climate action.

How do we frame climate change so that people can relate it to where they live and play? To describe complex problems, people have long relied on the use of analogy. As Winston Churchill said it, Appropriate analogies are among the rhetorician’s most formidable weapons. This applies to the sciences as well as to the humanities. What will the climate of my future look like? This question has all the characteristics of a problem that can benefit from the analogy. Because the climate is complex, difficult to describe, and requires the context and experience that comes with living in a place. It is also an issue that concerns all of humanity as we try to prepare for the future.

An appropriate analogy for a future climate is not rhetorical flourish. It’s a place. Scientists call these places climatic analogues, current places that share climates similar to those projected for another place in the future. Climate analogues contextualize climate change by answering a simple question: where can I find the climate of my future, today?

For Los Angeles residents, it’s the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula, near Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. For those who live in Washington, DC, it’s near Louisburg, NC

These comparisons were made using an interactive online tool, Analog Atlas, which I helped develop within a team of researchers with the aim of improving our climate communication and helping users contextualize the effects of climate change. The atlas allows users to choose any terrestrial location on the globe and then identify the current site that best matches the future climate of the location. Users can select two warming scenarios: an increase in the global average temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, which is expected to occur around 2050, or a more severe increase of 4 degrees Celsius at the turn of the century. The climate analogue can be explored using maps, satellite images and street views.

What will Missoula’s climate be like in a warmer world? Discover Lewiston, Idaho. Missoula sits in a valley in the Northern Rockies surrounded by a pine forest. Our mornings are cool, our summers are relatively mild. Lewiston sits nearly 150 miles southwest on the edge of the Palouse Prairie as it turns into mountains. Lewiston suggests Missoula will have warmer nights, hotter summers, less snow, fewer trees, and longer fire seasons.

Lewiston is also a role model on how Missoula can prepare for climate change. What is Lewistons’ per capita energy and water consumption? What crops do they cultivate regionally? What pests and weeds do they fight? Of course, Lewiston is not a perfect analogue. All analogies are imperfect, but they can give us some insight.

As a scientist, I have realized that complexity and uncertainty challenge us to develop new ways of communicating. I am not alone in this realization. A growing number of searches emphasizes that scientific beliefs are linked to the identity of peoples, and science communication has more to do with how we present information than evidence itself.

Twenty years ago, I was oblivious to this reality and contented myself with describing my work in the limited jargon of science. But now, as a father concerned with the legacy we leave for our children, that approach seems inadequate. As scientists, we need to illuminate how changes in our climate will affect the daily rhythms of people’s lives so that they can prepare for an uncertain future. We need to appeal to emotion and a sense of community and place. The cost of inaction, apathy and ignorance is simply too high to ignore.

Solomon Dobrowski is professor of landscape ecology at the University of Montana. He studies climate change and its effects on ecosystems.