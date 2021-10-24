NASCAR 2021 starting line-up: Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid for Sunday race at Kansas Speedway





The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend to continue the round of 16 of the playoffs. Although see a full peloton, but only eight drivers remain alive in the battle for the season-ending championship. This Sunday, the field hits the track at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network, Kyle Larson has dominated this season and is the current leader of the playoff race. Hes has won three races since the start of the playoffs and has eight wins in total this year. Hes the favorite to win the race DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. He will also have pole position for this race thanks to the metric performance formula used by NASCAR to determine the starting lineups. The formula uses the results of the driver and owner of the last race coupled with the results of the season. Ryan Blaney is second in the playoff race and joins him at No. 1 at Kansas Speedway. He is installed at +1000 to win the race. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds on Sunday at +550 and will start in sixth position. Here is the complete schedule for Sunday 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. 2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting line-up Pos. Driver Auto # Team Pos. Driver Auto # Team 1 Kyle larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Ryan blaney 12 Penske team 3 Brad Keselowski 2 Penske team 4 Kyle busch 18 Joe gibbs racing 5 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 Denny hamlin 11 Joe gibbs racing 7 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe gibbs racing 8 Joey logano 22 Penske team 9 Guillaume Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports ten Christophe bell 20 Joe gibbs racing 11 Kevin harvic 4 Stewart-Haas Race 12 Tyler reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 13 Kurt busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Austin dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood brothers racing 16 Daniel Suarez placeholder image 99 Track race 17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 Michael mcdowell 34 Motorsports in the first row 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Race 20 Aric almirola ten Stewart-Haas Race 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Cole custer 41 Stewart-Haas Race 23 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 24 Ross chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 26 BJ McLeod 78 Experience fast motorsports 27 Bubba wallace 23 23XI Race 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Girls Race 29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Motorsports in the first row 30 Josh bilicki 52 Rick ware racing 31 Ryan newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 32 Ryan precece 37 JTG Girls Race 33 Justin haley 77 Spire Motorsports 34 Ryan ellis 15 Rick ware racing 35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Race 36 Cody ware 51 Small items shopping 37 Chad Finchum 66 Business management in motorsport 38 David starr 13 Business management in motorsport 39 Joey Gase 53 Rick ware racing 40 Parker Kilgerman 96 Gaunt Brothers Race

