NASCAR 2021 starting line-up: Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid for Sunday race at Kansas Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back this weekend to continue the round of 16 of the playoffs. Although see a full peloton, but only eight drivers remain alive in the battle for the season-ending championship. This Sunday, the field hits the track at Kansas Speedway for the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network,

Kyle Larson has dominated this season and is the current leader of the playoff race. Hes has won three races since the start of the playoffs and has eight wins in total this year. Hes the favorite to win the race DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +240. He will also have pole position for this race thanks to the metric performance formula used by NASCAR to determine the starting lineups. The formula uses the results of the driver and owner of the last race coupled with the results of the season.

Ryan Blaney is second in the playoff race and joins him at No. 1 at Kansas Speedway. He is installed at +1000 to win the race. Denny Hamlin has the second best odds on Sunday at +550 and will start in sixth position.

Here is the complete schedule for Sunday 2021 Hollywood Casino 400.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400, starting line-up

Pos.DriverAuto #Team
Pos.DriverAuto #Team
1Kyle larson5Hendrick Motorsports
2Ryan blaney12Penske team
3Brad Keselowski2Penske team
4Kyle busch18Joe gibbs racing
5Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
6Denny hamlin11Joe gibbs racing
7Martin Truex Jr.19Joe gibbs racing
8Joey logano22Penske team
9Guillaume Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
tenChristophe bell20Joe gibbs racing
11Kevin harvic4Stewart-Haas Race
12Tyler reddick8Richard Childress Racing
13Kurt busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
14Austin dillon3Richard Childress Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood brothers racing
16Daniel Suarez placeholder image99Track race
17Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
18Michael mcdowell34Motorsports in the first row
19Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Race
20Aric almirolatenStewart-Haas Race
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Cole custer41Stewart-Haas Race
23Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
24Ross chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
25Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
26BJ McLeod78Experience fast motorsports
27Bubba wallace2323XI Race
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Girls Race
29Anthony Alfredo38Motorsports in the first row
30Josh bilicki52Rick ware racing
31Ryan newman6Roush Fenway Racing
32Ryan precece37JTG Girls Race
33Justin haley77Spire Motorsports
34Ryan ellis15Rick ware racing
35Quin Houff0StarCom Race
36Cody ware51Small items shopping
37Chad Finchum66Business management in motorsport
38David starr13Business management in motorsport
39Joey Gase53Rick ware racing
40Parker Kilgerman96Gaunt Brothers Race

