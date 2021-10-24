Shah Rukh Khan was India. And then India changed

Text size:

A-

A +

THere are three elements intrinsic to the legend of Shah Rukh Khan, one of India’s best-known cultural exports. This is the house the actor built for himself by the seaside of the city he swore to own one day. This is the happy, bright and brilliant family he worked hard for, having lost his father at 15 and his mother at 26. And it is his reputation for integrity, created over a three-decade career in the public eye, that has seen him repeatedly run into various authority figures, starting perhaps with Jamia Millia. Islamia who did not allow him to pass his final exam due to lack of assistance.

For the past two weeks, all these elements have been sought to be systematically dismantled.

Officers from the Narcotics Control Bureau (BCN) traveled to Mannat to fill out administrative documents, an action the media reported as a raid. It is a house that Shah Rukh is rightly proud of. Built on a heritage property, everything is the result of his films, his sponsorships, his dances at weddings and his songs at concerts, years of backbreaking work for a man who spent his childhood and youth in rented houses.

His family, his three children, the light of his eyes and his wife, once exemplary of family values, have been celebrated in performances such as The fabulous lives of BollywoodWives (Netflix). Now the once golden couple have been nationally humiliated for their parenting style, their comments taken out of context whether it is Shah Rukh story SimiGarewal that his then two-year-old son could do whatever he wanted, including drugs, or his wife Gauri Khan recountedDavid Letterman that they were worried, but not hysterical parents.

Above all, his reputation as a clean father is fraying. I am an employee of the myth of Shah Rukh Khan, he often said. This myth today has taken a hit.

Read also : Aryan Khan is not a sight to be enjoyed. NDPS is a weapon the vengeful state could use against you or your children

No duplicate

In a world where Big Poppy Syndrome is a default setting, it’s natural to want everyone to be on the same level. And Shah Rukh has established himself as a very large poppy, magnifying his fame in his increasingly self-respecting films and in his interviews with global celebrities, from anchors like Letterman to billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Add to that, her celebrity, which is all-inclusive, just like that famous pose with outstretched arms. It includes Muslims, women and the LGBTQ community. If Bollywood, on the radar of the Bharatiya Janata Party since it was given industry status in 1998, is to sell the idea of ​​a new Bharat to the world, old icons must be brought back to earth and new stars. and stories created.

It has been a trying time for the star, who has remained silent throughout it all, choosing to fight the battle legally, not seeking sympathy, seeking support, or crawling for forgiveness. But it is in the eyes of the public, his pain and that of his wives, exposed for all to consume, discuss, debate and digest.

And there is an undeniable quality in each of us that we quickly judge, especially the celebrities we adore. We love to celebrate Shah Rukh movies in theaters or avidly experience Gauri’s latest house design in a brilliant lifestyle. It ticks all the boxes of how we expect the super-rich to behave, and as much as we yearn for that lifestyle, we envy it too. When you look The fabulous life of Bollywood brides, it’s hard not to cringe when girls talk about Gauri Khan. As her longtime friend Maheep Kapoor says: Shes the OG. This is the woman who married a man, a mega, mega superstar, and who was not eclipsed by him.

Respect is poisoned by resentment and it becomes the fabric of our relationship with even our most beloved stars. Some of them, like Amitabh Bachchan, will come and give darshan, quietly, or irrelevant tweet, and withdraw, literally and metaphorically, into their closed bubbles. But Shah Rukh immortalized this fandom in Billu (2009); he captured that darshan on the cinema, in Fan (2016), and he even made fun of it like in this year’s Disney + Hotstar commercial, again making us wonder about the actor’s playfulness.

Read also : SRK wanted her adult children to believe in fairy tales again. Aryan needs one now

Shah Rukh Khan was India

Shah Rukh was never an accidental star. She is a celebrity who was well thought out and brilliantly executed. He did so by still taking on modern Bollywood’s most incandescent star, Bachchan. He’s done iconic remakes, whether it’s Bachchan’s put on or that of Dilip Kumar Devdas, to remind people of his self-proclaimed cinematic heritage. He has, of all his contemporaries, had the most books written about him, whether they are books that analyze his cinema, him or his appeal to women around the world.

In the movieEvery two! India (2007), his colleague recounts the character of Shah Rukh in the film, ek galtitoh sabko maaf hoti hai (everyone is allowed to make a mistake). Shah Rukh smiles contemptuously and says: Sabko? (everyone?) In the movie, the implication is that a Muslim in public life in India has to be very careful. There should be no flaws in his family armor.

Shah Rukh has already negotiated the change. In the 90s, he explained to us how to treat the three M’s of Mandir, market and Mandal. Love was everything. Love for oneself, for the family, for the country. But the world is in transition, and as the old certainties of the film industry crumble, the new has yet to be born. After the failure of his ambitious Zero (2018), Shah Rukh took a year off in voluntary exile, which, thanks to the Covid-induced lockdown, extended to a three-year hiatus. He was about to shock audiences with a series of releases, starting with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, Attlee’s thriller is said to be based on Money theft, and the immigration drama of Rajkumar Hirani. Filming for the first two has been halted as he faces his personal crisis. Said a friend: He says he’s fine. He doesn’t want any help. It will exhaust all legal options.

Shah Rukh Khan is the product of the institutions and ethics that made India a proud democracy: its mission schools that taught egalitarianism, its subsidized college education that taught inclusion, its amateur theater where you could learn. to play in exchange for hard work. It was a world where education could bring you into a world of privilege and you could close the door after yourself. In the new India, you are expected to keep the door open. If you don’t, no one has any qualms about breaking it down. And he’ll use every rulebook, every law, every regulation to do it.

Kaveree Bamzai is a senior journalist, former editor of India Today and author of “The Three Khans: And the Emergence of New India”. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Neera Majumdar)

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram