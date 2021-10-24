The Bollywood Divas Who Made Karva Chauth Celebrations Trending





Karva Chauth is one of the few festivals outside of Diwali, Holi which is immensely celebrated on the Indian screen. From songs to special incidents and emotional moments, Karva Chauth is presented in a highly decorated manner on the big screen in Bollywood. Movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge have embodied the festival and many young Bollywood actresses follow the same in their real lives. The gang of veteran actresses – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Kajol team up every year at Bachchan for the Karva Chauth celebration. These actresses also share their latest photographs and the special sarees and jewelry they wear on occasion. Shilpa Shetty and Raveena Tandon are also known to share their glimpses of Karva Chauth on their Instagram pages. The festival is also celebrated with great fanfare in Anil Kapoor’s house with Raveena, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor gathering for the party. Surprisingly, Sunita and Anil-Rhea Kapoor’s daughter who recently married longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani said she did not believe in Karva Chauth and asked her family and friends not to send of greetings or gifts for the occasion. The first photos of Karva Chauth’s celebration from the Kapoor house included erstwhile actress Neelam Kothari, Shilpa Shetty and many other Bollywood-related celebrities. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anushka Sharma who got married a few years ago like to celebrate Karva Chauth. These actresses share their photos from their festival on social media pages and their famous husbands make an adorable comment appreciating their wives. Nick Jonas was a proud husband when Priyanka kept a fast to himself and happily said his wife is Hindu and taught him a lot about her culture and religion. Priety Zinta who goes to the United States most of the year with Gene Goodenough also celebrates Karva Chauth. Bipasha Basu, Mira Rajput and new bride Natasha Dalal also like to follow the ritual of Karva Chauth and share their special photographs of the celebration.

