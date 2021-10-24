Entertainment
Fans are unhappy after Disney World replaces free FastPass with paid Genie + and Lightning Lane
Walt Disney Worlds’ popular FastPass program has been replaced with an expensive new option that allows customers to pay to avoid long lines at the park’s most popular rides.
Longtime fans, for the most part, aren’t happy with the change.
Nothing could be more magical than paying thousands of dollars for a vacation to be spotless around every corner, one fan wrote on Disney Twitter feed. I don’t see anything magical at all, wrote another.
In recent years, Disney has been unique among the major theme parks by offering its skip-the-line program to all guests at no additional cost. As part of the FastPass system, all guests had the option to book ride times at popular park attractions later in the day, with a shorter queue.
Other major theme parks, including Cedar Point, Universal, and Six Flags properties all sell expensive, front-line accessible passes.
Len Testa, the president of TouringPlans.com and co-author of The Unofficial Guide to Walt Disney World, said he had never seen the Disney fan base so angry. The reaction to the paid FastPass was received about as bad as anything Disney has done, he said.
The new program, which launched on Tuesday, has three main components Genie, Genie + and Lightning Lane. It works like this:
* Genius: Each guest has access to the new Genie System, a free tool available on the My Disney Experience app that is designed to help visitors better maximize their time in the parks by helping them with directions, ordering food, providing estimated wait times and more.
* Genius +: For $ 15 per person per day, a guest can upgrade to Genie +, which gives visitors access to a special, shorter Lightning Lane on dozens of popular rides, skipping the longer lines. Participating rides include Peter Pans Flight, Test Track, Slinky Dog Dash and many more. This option, however, does not include the most popular rides in the park. (For the list: disneyworld.disney.go.com/genie/lightning-lane).
* More Lightning Lane options: In addition to the Genie + system, there is a separate pay-per-view surcharge program for the most popular rides. Customers can pay a one-time fee – $ 8 to $ 15, depending on the day and route to access a shorter line for the eight most popular rides (two at each park). These rides are Space Mountain and Seven Dwarfs Mine Ride in the Magic Kingdom; Remys Ratatouille Adventure and Frozen Ever After at Epcot; Mickey & Minnies Runaway Railway and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneys Hollywood Studios; and Avatar Flight of Passage and Everest Expedition at Animal Kingdom. Customers can purchase two of these passes per day and do not need to purchase Genie + as well.
The cost of Genie +, plus two pay-per-view Lightning Lane passes, will add up to $ 45 per person per day to the cost of one trip or nearly $ 200 per day for a family of four. This is in addition to admission to enter the park, which costs at least $ 110 per person per day.
And Testa said that Genie + prices will certainly increase in the weeks and months to come, as Disney assesses demand.
Dennis Speigel, an industry consultant, predicts that Disney guests will eventually come to terms with the new system. He noted that FastPass, while free, was not equally accessible to everyone, as many rides ran out of FastPass seats at the start of the day, rewarding guests who had planned ahead.
The free portion of the new Genie system that aims to help customers create routes to minimize wait times is closely watched by others in the industry, said Speigel, CEO of International Theme Park Services in Cincinnati. The more they can communicate with guests and orient them to help with the flow and balance of the park, the better it is for the guests and the better it is for the park, he said. Ultimately, I think it’s a win-win.
Despite early reviews from Disney fans, Speigel and Testa said there is no doubt that visitors will buy Lightning Lane passes.
What is less clear is whether these purchases will generate additional revenue for Disney or replace spending elsewhere in the parks.
People can reallocate money rather than paying more, Testa said. Maybe they don’t have a fancy dinner one night, or they’ve cut their vacation short by one day.
The FastPass shutdown is just the most recent in a series of unpopular decisions made by Disney executives to improve the company’s bottom line.
Earlier this year, Disney announced it would stop Magical Express, the free bus system provided to and from Orlando International Airport to Disney resorts. The service will be phased out from 2022.
Other unpopular changes include reduced overtime in parks for resort guests, new fees for high-tech MagicBands that serve as room keys and entrance tickets, increased fees for parking and more.
Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek appears to be paying the price for fan reviews on social media.
Testa said Chapek, who took the top job in February 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry, was in a dead end, tasked with increasing his income when previous executives plucked all the fruits at hand.
They’ve raised the price of tickets to roughly what people can afford, he said. Hotel prices have also skyrocketed.
There aren’t many places where they can generate income, he said. It’s only what you can charge for a hot dog until people bring their own lunch.
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/news/2021/10/fans-upset-after-disney-world-replaces-free-fastpass-with-pay-to-ride-genie-and-lightning-lane.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]