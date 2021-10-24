Entertainment
5 Emmerdale plots to look forward to this winter
Emmerdale did it again and pulled off an incredible week of episodes.
But with Super Soap Week now over for another year, what else should viewers expect before Christmas?
We take a look at the biggest winter storylines to come to Emmerdale.
Meenas’ performance
If there’s one thing viewers love, it’s a serial killer.
But if there’s one thing they love more than that, it’s the serial killer who gets caught red-handed.
The soap gods must have their righteousness, etc. And after the parody of Lachlan White, the bosses of Emmerdale owe us a lot of time.
Spoiled rich kid Lachlan has had carte blanche to terrorize the village for far too long – and he should have been caught years before him.
They can’t make the same mistake with Meena – who is now being killed by two villages.
If they make any sense, her third and final kill will see her exposed, captured, and imprisoned – only to someday return to kill again.
Ben Richards joins Emmerdale
The Emmerdales have been lacking the lump factor for quite some time now.
Luke Posner first took his abs and disappeared in Manchester, then Jamie Tate fled and / or possibly died, leaving no onlookers in the village.
Well, that will change when Footballers Wives star Ben Richards makes his series debut.
He accidentally disclosed his own cast on Twitter and this was quickly confirmed by his co-stars.
Excitement levels are at an all time high pending his arrival.
It’s necessarily explosive.
Malone’s body drama ends
Rarely does a script last so long that viewers forget about it until it’s mentioned, but here we are.
The never-ending saga of sleazy cop DI Malone and his body must surely come to an end this winter.
Kim Tate now knows her body is buried on her land after Will Taylor took the blame and told her he had.
But with Harriet wanting to join the police and Dawn being devastated by Wills’ disappearance – can she really stay uncovered for long?
Gabby fights for her baby in Emmerdale
Speaking of stories nobody ever asked for or wanted, but Gabby Thomas will soon be giving birth to a new Tate.
And it will spark a war between the new mom and multimillionaire schemer Kim Tate.
With her son gone, her stepdaughter dead, and her granddaughter about to be taken away from her anytime, Kims is going to hold on to any blood relatives she can find.
And along with Gabby’s plan to escape exposure, it’ll put her in Kim’s sights.
It might be Gabby’s baby, but can she go after Kim for keeping him?
Charles Anderson’s long lost daughter
The arrival of a long lost girl – this is something that never happened in Emmerdale.
Except for all the other times it happened in this little village.
But this time it’s different because this time it’s the daughter of the local vicar.
Charles only found out about his daughter’s existence this month – but you can bet your net worth is roaming the village anytime now.
Especially since Charles has finally confessed his feelings towards the ex Manpreet Sharma.
Oh and the whole murder of his girlfriend Andrea.
