Money laundering case: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez denies dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar







Jacqueline Fernandez

Image credit: AFP

Jacqueline Fernandez released a statement denying ever dating Sukesh Chandrashekhar amid the money laundering investigation which saw the Bollywood star twice questioned by the Indian Authority’s Law Enforcement Branch. Chandrashekhar, who is at the center of an investigation for allegedly cheating and extorting money to the tune of Rs 2 billion, is currently behind bars with his wife Leena Maria Paul. Chandrashekhars lawyer Anant Malik has now claimed Fernandez is in a relationship with his client. [Bollywood star] Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but has been offered a BMW car. Other than the fact that Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, here are my instructions … It’s straight out of the horse’s mouth. They are the ultimate beneficiaries, which is why they are called to be questioned, Sukesh’s lawyer said in court. However, the spokesperson for the stars denied the allegations. Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in investigations in the future. Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about the relationship with the couple involved, the cast rep said in a statement. Nora Fathi

Image Credit: Instagram.com/norafatehi

Previously, Fatehi, who has also been repeatedly questioned by the ED, also asked her spokesperson to deny allegations of her involvement in the case beyond helping with the investigation. We would like to make it very clear that she did not participate in any money laundering activity, that she does not know or has any personal connection with the accused and was called by ED to help strictly with the investigation, according to the press release. Chandrasekhar, also known as Balaji, is said to have tricked people into promising them jobs. In addition to posing as a relative of a politician, the con artist is also accused of organizing an extortion racket from inside Tihar prison. Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Paul were recently taken into custody by the ED when they were already in prison. The Bollywood stars in question have been linked to him and have been questioned by authority in recent weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/bollywood/money-laundering-case-bollywood-star-jacqueline-fernandez-denies-dating-sukesh-chandrashekhar-1.83175862 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos