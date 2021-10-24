Dwayne Johnson opens up about ‘genuine love’ he receives from Bollywood

Time and time again, many Bollywood stars have expressed their affection for Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson. The 49-year-old actor who has appeared in numerous films in the past has acknowledged the love he receives from India. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor appreciated the love he received from Bollywood stars.

Dwayne shared screen space with Priyanka Chopra in the 2017 movieBaywatch. The actor who is overwhelmed with receiving love from people has revealed that he receives a lot of love from actors in Bollywood and he truly appreciates it. The actor also shared that he reviews all the comments they write below his posts. The actor that we will see next inRed Noticeon Netflix, further told the main daily that he often thinks the actors could play the part, but the love he receives from many stars in India is genuine.

Dwayne Johnson responds to love received from Bollywood actors

He is in love with the energy and appreciation of India which has increased incredibly over the years. He quickly added that he followed that love when he wrestled in WWE because wrestling is so important in India. The actor, also known by his name, The Rock, admitted to wrestling full-time for three to four years. It was a very short career and he never traveled to India. Dwayne shared his curiosity to visit India and experience love in person. He shared that the love he had as a wrestler and now certainly as an actor is just amazing.

Meanwhile, professionally, we’ll see him next in the action comedy Red Notice where he also donned the hat of a producer.Red Noticestars actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as well as Johnson. He also has the next DC movie, Black Adam. The film will also feature new superheroes like Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). It is scheduled for release in the United States on July 29, 2022.