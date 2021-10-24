3 displaced, 1 in critical condition, after house burned overnight on Hollywood Ave in Suffolk





SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters rescued one person trapped in a Suffolk house overnight Sunday and citizens rescued another, according to a statement from Suffolk Fire and Rescue. Suffolk Fire & Rescue received the call at around 1:26 a.m. in the 700 block of Hollywood Avenue. Officials said one person was taken out of the house by citizens and was on the street before firefighters arrived. However, neighbors confirmed that an occupant was still inside. Fire crews launched an evacuation, entry and search tactic by entering through the rear window of the structure and found a disabled male occupant lying in bed in the bed with heavy smoke and zero visibility. The crews cut a large opening in the rear window and saved the occupant by the opening. The fire was contained in the front porch, the front living room and the attic. The residence suffered extensive damage from fire, smoke and heat. The fire was under control at 1:54 a.m. There are three displaced residents, who are being assisted by the American Red Cross. No firefighter was injured. The resident rescued by firefighters was transported by Nightingale Air Ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. The resident rescued by the citizens was assessed on the spot by doctors and refused transport to the hospital. The cause of this fire is still under investigation. Hollywood Ave Fire, October 24, 2021 (courtesy Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Hollywood Ave Fire, October 24, 2021 (courtesy Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

