Karwa Chauth: From Shilpa Shetty to Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood Celebrities Send Warmest Wishes | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood

Karwa Chauth 2021: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities send their warmest wishes



Karwa chauth is celebrated with great zeal across the country and B-Town is no exception. To mark the auspicious occasion, many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon and Kangana Ranaut took advantage of their social networks to send their warmest wishes to their fans and followers. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a photo of him with his wife Jaya Bachchan from the movie “Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham” and wished his fans while captioning the photo as follows: “Many wishes to Karva Chauth, all be well.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra, whose husband Raj Kundra has been arrested in connection with an adult film racket and is now on bail, shared a glimpse of his celebrations on his Instagram story. She wrote: “Bonne Karwa Chauth”. Actor Pankaj Tripathi wished her fans a video post, while actress Raveena Tandon wrote a heartfelt note to her fans with a beautiful photo of herself. His message read: “Since this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god in whom I have faith, but it is invisible. My fast is for the health and prosperity of my life. family and my loved ones, who laugh, live, enjoy every moment of my daily life. Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! God bless you and your family. ‘ ‘Thalaivi’ actress Kngana Ranaut also shared a wonderful post about memories of the festival as a child. Kangana wrote: “Growing up I saw my grandfather, my mother and my chachi almost all the women around me quickly on Karwa Chauth … the men joked that they were their gods, but were not given food that day because the women did not enter the kitchen . … I fondly remember those days … wishing all those who fast A happy Karwa Chauth and those who do not please, do not ridicule the believers … ‘ Read moreRead less

