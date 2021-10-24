Rain could delay Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400

Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images. Pictured: A weather radar is seen in a pit during a rain delay at Kansas Speedway

There are only three races left before the NASCAR Cup Series crowns its 2021 champion, but drivers, teams and fans may have to wait a little longer for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 to turn green at Kansas Speedway. .

Today’s official race start time is 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN), but Kansas City rain will be in the area, endangering NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 with at least one delay on Sunday afterward. -midday.

Let’s take a look at the latest weather forecast from NASCAR for Kansas, including the chances of rain delaying today’s event.

NASCAR Kansas weather forecast

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.

Even more troublesome is the fact that the precipitation is expected to start on Sunday morning and potentially continue throughout the afternoon.

If that forecast holds true, it means NASCAR may not have enough window to dry the track and kick off today’s race at the scheduled start time of 3 p.m. ET.

However, if the rain subsides on Sunday night, Kansas Speedway has lights on, which means NASCAR has the option of running a potentially delayed Hollywood Casino 400 after sunset.

Anytime today’s Hollywood Casino 400 kicks off, whether at the scheduled Green Flag time or as a result of a rain delay, Kyle Larson will be the race favorite with odds of +225 on BetMGM.

Denny Hamlin is next at +600, followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+750), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Martin Truex Jr. (+900).