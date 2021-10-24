Entertainment
Rain could delay Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400
Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images. Pictured: A weather radar is seen in a pit during a rain delay at Kansas Speedway
There are only three races left before the NASCAR Cup Series crowns its 2021 champion, but drivers, teams and fans may have to wait a little longer for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 to turn green at Kansas Speedway. .
Today’s official race start time is 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN), but Kansas City rain will be in the area, endangering NASCAR’s Hollywood Casino 400 with at least one delay on Sunday afterward. -midday.
Let’s take a look at the latest weather forecast from NASCAR for Kansas, including the chances of rain delaying today’s event.
NASCAR Kansas weather forecast
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 60% chance of rain in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.
Even more troublesome is the fact that the precipitation is expected to start on Sunday morning and potentially continue throughout the afternoon.
If that forecast holds true, it means NASCAR may not have enough window to dry the track and kick off today’s race at the scheduled start time of 3 p.m. ET.
However, if the rain subsides on Sunday night, Kansas Speedway has lights on, which means NASCAR has the option of running a potentially delayed Hollywood Casino 400 after sunset.
Anytime today’s Hollywood Casino 400 kicks off, whether at the scheduled Green Flag time or as a result of a rain delay, Kyle Larson will be the race favorite with odds of +225 on BetMGM.
Denny Hamlin is next at +600, followed by Kyle Busch (+700), Chase Elliott (+750), Ryan Blaney (+900) and Martin Truex Jr. (+900).
How would you rate this article?
Sources
2/ https://www.actionnetwork.com/nascar/nascar-kansas-weather-forecast-rain-delay-postpone-sunday-hollywood-casino-400
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]