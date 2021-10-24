Happy Karwa Chauth 2021 Big B Shilpa Shetty Raveena Tandon Bollywood Celebrities Send Warmest Wishes To Fans





Image source: INSTA / RANVEENATANDON / BIGB / SHILPASHETTY Happy Karwa Chauth 2021: Big B, Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, B’town celebrities warmly wish fans Sunday, October 24, 2021 marks the celebration of the feast of Karwa Chauth. Married women and brides-to-be dress in their traditional best and observe a one-day fast for the long life of their husbands. The festival is celebrated with great fanfare and spectacle among members of the Bollywood industry. Celebrities from the film and TV industry share great posts for their partners on social media and wish everyone on the occasion. Not only that, but their special outfits give fashion inspiration to all women. This year was no different as Instagram and Twitter were filled with special wishes from Karwa Chauth from celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, TV actress Charu Asopa, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Kangana Ranaut and d ‘ others. Take a look at some of them here: Big B by sharing a photo of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham wrote: “..” Shilpa shared a glimpse of what she had in her Sargi in her Instagram Story and wished everyone “Happy Karwa Chauth”. Image source: INSTA Post by Shilpa Shetty on Karwa Chauth 2021 TV actress Charu Asopa shared a photo of herself and wrote: “Happy karwa chauth to all beautiful ladies.” She also wrote a heartfelt note when sharing a photo of herself on Instagram. She wrote: “I wish you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies. May you and yours always be blessed with health, protection and abundance.” Yami Gautam celebrated his first Karwa Chauth. Sharing her beautiful photo, the actress wrote: “The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched and it just got more special when I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra.” Raveena Tandon shared a beautiful photo of herself and wrote next to it: “As this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god in whom I have faith, but is invisible. My fast is for the health and prosperity of my family and loved ones, who laugh, live, enjoy and every moment of my daily life. Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! May God bless you and your family. “ Image source: INSTA Raveena Tandon’s post on Karwa Chauth 2021 Kangana Ranaut walked the memory trail and explained how the festival was celebrated when she was a child. She wrote: “Growing up I saw my grandfather, my mother and my chachi almost all the women around me quickly on Karwa Chauth … the men joked that they were their gods, but did not receive food that day because the women did not enter the kitchen. … I fondly remember those days … wishing all those who fast a happy karwa chauth and those who do not please do not ridicule believers … “ Image source: INSTA Kangana Ranaut’s post on Karwa Chauth 2021 Actor Pankaj Tripathi, sharing a video, wrote alongside him: “Aap sabhi ko meri oar se karwachauth ki dher saari shubh kaamnayein! …… @ nilons_india ke saath #VirtualKarwachauth manayein aur swaadisht propose ke ha liye unka! follow page, karand dikh jaaye, toh nilon ka page visit karein, ek exciting surprise aapka intezaar kar raha hai! ”

