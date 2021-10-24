Jason Sudeikis brought Ted Lasso Energy to Saturday Night Live





The most important thing to know about last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live is it the host Jason Sudeikis went full Ted Lasso in his monologue. (The second most important thing is that later in the series he pulled out his old red Adidas tracksuit, but we’ll get to that a bit later.) His bare face from Teds’ mustache, his hot daddy body wrapped in a brown velvet suit, Sudeikis talked about how neat it was to be a small part of the shows history. He urged everyone at Studio 8H, from the crowd to the team, to take a break and soak up the power that has passed through those walls. It was a full locker room speech, given by a regular Emmy-winning man to a kid in Virginia who could watch SNL uploaded to YouTube and fantasized about her own future in comedy. Do you believe in miracles, little boy? Because this episode was awesome from start to finish. In a thin layer of trolling, the cold opening made fun of both President Bidens plummeting approval rating and shows inability to determine his impersonation. Beginner James austin johnson, looser than he was in the season premiere, lamented his poor run. People loved me. The press called me Uncle Joe. I miss the old me. Where the hell did this guy go? Enter Sudeikis, Best Party Attitude in a baseball cap and bomber jacket, firing pistols at his back, ready to crack quietly and rub shoulders. Biden from eight years ago wants the president to clear up. Hope that doesn’t sound sexist, but you have to smile more, my dear. Yeah, I’d like to see Biden 2013 try that line on Jen psaki. Shed makes her choke those words with his patented cock out of his head. What made Sudeikiss’ sentimental bow at the top of the series so endearing was that after that speech he threw her out the window. Ted Lasso is one of my top 5 favorites, but I didn’t want a Saturday night full of Believe tracks. Instead, Sudeikis leaned, literally, on his evil side. Hotsy totsy, the parent-teacher conference skit was somehow more erotic than the Fifty shades of Grey movies. Should I use the large chalk or the small chalk? Ego Nwodim purred to the Sudeikis, who should wear glasses and sit on miniature chairs more often. As Twitter pulsed, Sudeikis mounted Nwodim on his desk and the two had a most enviable makeup session. Give these two an apple. A girl may dream that they maybe found each other at the afterparty. Sudeikis played a more frustrated teacher in the PBS Science Morning skit, in which his permanent periodic table expert tried to educate young minds about the solar system. Cecily strong and Mikey’s day were fantastically out of lunch as awkward student volunteers. Strong sucked on his retainer like it was a mouse in his mouth, and Days’ vacancy almost made Sudeikis snap after leaning into the boy’s ear and whispering, Go to hell. Our desperate host asked at one point, what is matter? Day replied, nothing, I’m fine. The weekend update also had a handful of really good jokes. Johnson & Johnson reported that its Covid vaccine for children is only Capri Sun, said Colin Jost. Discuss Walmarts’ plans for this year’s Black Friday sale, Michel Che Reputable experts believe it could be the most violent rally of Walmart shoppers since January 6. The devil was cowardly, chatty, feeling like the walking rooster after working on some of his recent projects like climate change and Instagram for Kids. Did you see the Astros won? They shouldn’t have. About Jost’s New Wife Scarlett johansson, the Devil was decidedly straightforward. You tricked her baby! Sudeikis accused. I don’t know who fucked him the most, you or Disney. You tricked her baby!

