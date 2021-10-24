Prodigy ‘returns the franchise to the world of animation





“Star Trek” had its youngest fans, but the direct appeal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” was rarely made to them. The enduring sci-fi franchise is going where it hasn’t gone often before with the animated series debut Thursday, October 28 on Paramount +. Produced by the animation arms of Nickelodeon (who would run the show later) and CBS Studios, the saga brings back Kate Mulgrew to voice a hologram version of her character from “Star Trek: Voyager” Capt. Kathryn Janeway. However, the show centers on its new interns, six young aliens who learn to work together – and how Starfleet works – while traveling aboard an abandoned ship. “Janeway defined an era for me and ultimately the rest of my life,” recalls Mulgrew. “Playing a hologram is probably the smartest way to introduce this character to children. Introducing ‘Hologram Janeway’ to 10-year-old, 15-year-old kids is an exciting approach, and very smart. From there, of course, the sky’s the limit … but I’m thrilled to play her again. I love her. When a character defines a part of your life, you in turn are deeply grateful, which I am. And she doesn’t. never left. “ “Star Trek: Prodigy” executive producer Alex Kurtman has been an important Guardian of the Flame, having co-created and supervised the Paramount + series “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard”, and also having a of hand in the streaming “Star Trek: Lower Decks” of the animated but more adult service. He maintains that “Star Trek” has “always been a family show, the show that parents watch with their kids – and those kids become parents, and they pass it on to their kids. I think that legacy is important.” “Star Trek” also produced an NBC cartoon show on Saturday morning 1973-1974 (featuring the voices of the cast from the original series), but Kurtzman credits the creators of “Star Trek: Prodigy” Dan and Kevin Hageman “for being so. wonderful objectivity, just based on their own experience doing children’s shows (“Trollhunters” etc), on an area of ​​”Star Trek” that seemed like a really wonderful place to watch. It was awesome. And Obviously having Kate back playing Janeway is everything, because this blessing allowed us to tell this story in a way that I think we couldn’t have told otherwise. “ With a second season already ordered, “Star Trek: Prodigy” also features in its voice cast Brett Gray, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell and – as tyrannical Diviner and his executor Drednok – John Noble (“Fringe”) and Jimmi Simpson. (“Westworld”). “The world of ‘Star Trek’ has been ubiquitous for much of my life, and I’m 73,” notes Noble. “I’m really happy to do (this).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/entlife/20211024/star-trek-prodigy-sends-the-franchise-back-into-the-animation-universe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos