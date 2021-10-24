OTT Releases of the Week: Call My Agent by Soni Razdan – Bollywood on Netflix, Dybbuk by Emraan Hashmi – The Curse is Real on Amazon Prime Video, Hum Do Hamare Do by Kriti Sanon on Disney + Hotstar and more

We’re entering the last week of October 2021, and several intriguing movies and series are releasing on OTT platforms like Disney + Hotstar, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix. Speaking of the biggest release of the week, it would beDybbuk – The curse is real, which is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 29. Directed by Jaya Krishnan, the film revolves around an antique box purchased by the female protagonist, as a result of which the couple face paranormal activity. The partners then seek the help of a rabbi to solve his mystery. The horror thriller is a remake of the 2017 Malayalam movieEzra. Dibouk stars Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta, Darshana Banik and Manav Kaul, among others. Dybbuk Trailer: Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Duttas The Hindi remake of Prithviraj Sukumarans Ezra promises a spooky turn (watch video).

Another big release of the week would beHum Do Hamare Do, which will be released on Disney + Hotstar on October 29. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the comedy-drama stars Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawa and Ratna Pathak Shahin in the lead roles. The story of the film is about a young couple (played by Rajkummar and Kriti), eager to adopt parents. Another interesting outing of the week would beCall my agent – Bollywood, which is scheduled to air on Netflix from October 29. The web series stars Soni Razdan, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra and Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles, who are on a mission to save their sinking business. The series is an official Indian adaptation of French series Ten percent. Call My Agent Bollywood Teaser Out! Indian adaptation of the French series Dix per cent premiered on Netflix (watch the video).

Let’s take a quick look at the shows and movies released on OTT platforms this week:

Series release this week

Netflix

1. S2 tuning: October 27, 2021 | Portuguese

2. Call my agent – Bollywood: October 29, 2021

3. Pollock in black and white: October 29, 2021

4. The necessary time: October 29, 2021 | Spanish

Amazon Prime Video

1. Maradona – Blessed dream: October 29, 2021

EROS now

1. Aisa Waisa Pyar: October 27, 2021

ALT Balaji

1. Girgit: October 27, 2021

Movie releases this week

Netflix

1. Hypnotic: October 27, 2021

2. Army of thieves: October 29, 2021 | Multilingual

Amazon Prime Video

1. Dibouk – The curse is real: October 29, 2021

WED5

1. Aafat-E-Ishq: October 29, 2021

SonyLIV

1. Family drama: October 29, 2021 | Telugu

Disney + Hotstar

1. Hum Do Hamare Do: October 29, 2021

So which series / movies are you most passionate about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned for all the upcoming OTT releases for the week!

(The above story first appeared on Sports Grind Entertainment on October 24, 2021 at 2:59 p.m. IST. For more info and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and fashion life, log onto our website sportsgrindentertainment.com).