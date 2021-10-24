Entertainment
Hollywood Casino 400 predictions: expert choice and betting offers
Our NASCAR betting expert is here to provide you with his Hollywood Casino 400 predictions for the Kansas Speedway race scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. in Kansas City.
This is the second of three races in the Round of 8. This means that seven of the eight drivers remaining in contention to advance to the four-driver championship in Phoenix on November 7 have just this race and the next one. to keep their title. hope alive.
Due to their status in the points classification, the strategies and game plans of drivers and teams will likely be different. A few drivers will be able to play it safe and keep tabs on point totals while others probably need a win in Kansas or next week in the tight confines threatening the wings of Martinsville.
Hollywood 400 casino odds
The odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Correct at time of posting and subject to change.
- Kyle Larson +240
- Denny Hamlin +550
- Kyle Busch +600
- Chase Elliott +800
- William Byron +900
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Martin Truex, Jr. +1100
- Brad Keselowski +1 400
- Joey Logano +1,600
- Kevin Harvick +1800
- Tyler Reddick +2200
- Alex Bowman +3000
- Christophe Bell +3000
- Kurt Busch +4500
- Matt DiBenedetto +6000
- Austin dillon
Hollywood Casino 400 predictions
Hollywood Casino 400 Picks: The Analysis
Will Hamlin drop the hammer in a high-risk attack?
There are many unofficial titles in sports that competitors wear with pride. Then there are unofficial titles that they wear with shame. In motor racing, the winner of this last group of titles is the best driver who has never won a championship.
At present, this title belongs to Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing. Forget the 46 career wins and even the $ 70 million career winnings. Hamlin, suddenly 40, covets the Cup championship.
To get it this year, he must qualify for the Phoenix playoff round. He will start in Kansas just eight points above the cut line for the round of 4.
This is the first time in all of the season that Hamlin has been on an uncertain points basis.
With Martinsville next week, Kansas marks the last race in which to at least run is a reasonable risk. Especially for Hamlin, who has won three times, has eight top-five, a very solid 14.4 average and just two dropouts in 26 starts.
If Hamlin has to risk it all this week or next, Kansas appear to be the better choice.
Longshot Pick: Logano is worth a visit
Joey Logano will start Sunday’s race without the luxury of taking a conservative approach. He is eighth and last in the playoff points standings and 43 points below the cut-off line.
Technically, he might not need to win. But, if he wants to become real, he needs to win. The Team Penske rider has long emptied the image of Mr. Nice Guy on the track.
He no longer looks like a character from a John Hughes movie and no longer drives like he’s following Miss Manners instructions. He has become one of the most hated of his peers. In Kansas, he will be desperate.
He’s only won one career Cup at Martinsville, that of 2018. In Kansas, meanwhile, the 39-year-old prodigy has three wins and eight top five.
He’s got four retirements in his 24 starts, a stat that drops his average to 17.5, but this version of Logano will have no problem risking a fifth retirement to move on to Phoenix.
A year ago, he won in Kansas and led 47 laps.
