The Power of Comedy by Dave Chappelles
Dave Chappelle, at the start of his predictable incendiary new Netflix special, The Closer, says, to put it mildly, I’m rich and famous. He says this en route to the larger observation that, if the pandemic has tried for him, he has contracted COVID-19 in January but was asymptomatic, it was much more so for people who do not fit into any category. But from there, he takes a detour through a long series of jokes about the LGBTQ community. controversial.
For two weeks after its October 5 release, The Closer was among the top ten most watched shows on Netflix but it also sparked outrage. Jaclyn Moore, the showrunner of the Netflix series Dear White People, who is white and trans, spoke out against The Closer and pledged not to work with Netflix in the future. (This led to a social media backlash from people asking why Dear White People, a show about black perspectives on white racism, had a white showrunner to begin with.) B. Pagels-Minor, a black employee Netflix’s non-binary trans who was helping organize a workplace walkout to protest The Closer, was fired for allegedly leaking internal documents about the special to the press. (Pagels-Minor denied disclosing the material.) The walkout took place on October 20.
Meanwhile, in response to allegations that Chappelles’ comments in The Closer could lead to violence against trans people, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO of Netflix, in a memo sent to employees defended the special and quoted other more LGBTQ positive content on the platform, like comedian Hannah Gadsbys two specials. Gadsby responded by denouncing Netflix, along with the poetic economy, as a cult of the amoral algorithm. Sarandos also noted the firm’s firm belief that on-screen content does not translate directly into harm in the real world. It was a curious position, and on Wednesday Sarandos felt compelled to concede that in fact, on-screen content can impact the real world, both positive and negative. Comedy is powerful precisely because it riffs on and ridicules mores and habits. And in this arena, no one is more successful, relevant or influential than Chappelle.
And no one is apparently more aware of the power of his comedy. In 2005, Chappelle gave up a fifty million dollar contract with Comedy Central for two more seasons of Chappelles Show, its comedy series. Years later, he explained that he had been in conflict over the effect of his brand of racial humor, which relied heavily on adopting stereotypes in order to ridicule them. He had started to wonder if his audience was getting the second, more subtle layer of his work, or if he was being entertained only by stereotypes. Some critics have said that the pressure and expectations surrounding the contract and the success of previous seasons’ shows were so intense that the comedian simply decided he wanted to go out. But Chappelle, as he told David Letterman, was sensitive to nuances in his work that it would have been more practical (and more lucrative) to ignore. There was always the risk, by cutting down on the racial absurdities of American culture, of strengthening them rather than undermining them.
The lack of such concern about The Closer is striking and suggests that Chappelles’ line of being rich and famous is more important to the controversy than has been noted. On stage, he presents himself as the man who escaped fifty million dollars, but the credibility he drew from that act sixteen years ago is now deployed defensively and cynically, as if to put on top of any suspicion any possible motive for telling disparaging jokes about trans people. He’s also the man who made a $ 60 million Netflix deal.
The Closer controversy did not happen by accident; Chappelle notes that this will be his last special for a while. It can even be seen, with some of his previous work, as a voidable bait. In The Bird Revelation, which aired on Netflix in 2017, Chappelle defended Louis CK, whose own TV series had been canceled over allegations he admitted of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of female colleagues. In The Closer, Chappelle jokes that he was hoping to negotiate the release of DaBaby, the rapper who has been criticized for making homophobic comments and insulting people living with HIV /AIDS during a performance in July. (DaBaby apologized on Instagram, but in a way that only made his problems worse; he then deleted the post.) Chappelle argued that depriving people of livelihoods by canceling is tantamount to killing a statement that carries weight coming from someone who has spent three decades creating work that criticizes racism. However, the principle at stake is not equality but impunity.
The Closer marks a new iteration of the ongoing debate about canceling culture, but not necessarily for the reasons Chappelle intended. In 2005, it meant something to a black man to throw away a huge pile of money in the name of integrity. The past two weeks have reiterated a contrasting point: that black men, too, can be invested in the prerogatives that wealth buys. Earlier this year, Netflix removed the old episodes of Chappelles Show from the platform at the behest of the comedians, forgoing the revenue it would have earned, after calling the contract that allowed Comedy Central to profit from the show more than a decade and a half after its release from operation. Sarandos has rejected requests from trans employees to remove The Closer.
The most reactionary and dangerous aspects of our current politics and culture are ruled by powerful people who claim to be the victims of groups far more vulnerable than themselves. The irony is that these dynamics are increasingly present when it comes to racism. Days after The Closer aired, Chappelle performed at a sold-out event at the Hollywood Bowl, to an audience that included Nas, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Brad Pitt and Tiffany Haddish. He remains powerful and influential, despite protests from a relatively small community of activists and their supporters. The turbulence around The Closer will, in all likelihood, be just another speed bump on the way to Chappelles. As he glided through this situation, he pointed out a fact about power that has never been particularly remarkable. Because the only thing that hasn’t been canceled is the check.
