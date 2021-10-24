Watch Jason Sudeikis’ Funniest ‘SNL’ Sketches From This Weekend | Entertainment





Jason Sudeikis came back to host “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and brought the funny. It was the first time he had returned to host the show since leaving the NBC comedy series in 2013. Here are the “Ted lasso“the best moments of the star of the series. Jason’s Biden cold open Sudeikis returned with his version of President Joe Biden, who was the vice president when Sudeikis was an “SNL” actor. He was called the ghost of Biden’s past. Mellen Sudeikis claimed to be a male version of Ellen DeGeneres. “Mellen is a man and you never know what Mellen might do next,” the skit’s voiceover said. Sudeikis says that as Mellen he would do segments like “what crypto is showing up right now” and “what if you smoke a full cigar and run on a soccer field.” Annie The actor also plays a man named “Ricky”, who is described as a member of the house staff of Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks from the musical “Annie”. In “I Think I’ll Like It Here”, where Annie is introduced to the staff, Ricky tries to give Annie candy from her pocket, calls her Amy, and says inappropriate things. “I was worried the kid would think I was an idiot or something,” he said. “… There’s a reason I can’t sing about what I’m doing for Mr. Warbucks, and that reason is because it’s illegal.” The science room Sudeikis also portrays a science teacher on PBS who struggles to teach young children about the solar system. The devil Sudeikis resumed his portrayal of The Devil on Weekend Update, joking that he has been busy in recent years working on many side projects like “Instagram for Kids” and the climate crisis. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed it, but I’ve made things here to be more like where I’m from,” The Devil said. “I mean, have you ever been to Florida?” It’s not that different from Hell. The Devil ended with a reference to Little Nas X’s “Montero” music video. “I had the biggest lap dance of my life!” he joked. “This little Nas X, he can boogie.” The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Stacker takes a look at 100 actors who served in the military. Click for more information.

