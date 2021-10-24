Senior Bollywood Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Approaches Junior NTR?

SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be Young Tiger NTR’s first pan-Indian film. His next one, # NTR30 with Koratala Siva is also announced as a pan-Indian project. His other film with KGF 2’s fame, Prashant Neel, will also travel across the country. Meanwhile, there are rumors that NTR will be working with a Bollywood director.

Social media is abuzz with reports that NTR has been approached by Senior Bollywood Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a Hindi film. Fans are very excited and there is already speculation about the possible cast and crew for the film. While rumors are rife, the suit does not seem legitimate.

Bhansali awaits the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi by Alia Bhatt. The film is slated for release on January 6, 2022. Interestingly, Alia Bhatt is also a part of RRR but is associated with Ram Charan in the film. Another interesting thing is that Gangubai is coming out a day before RRR is released.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his period films. Some enthusiastic Tarak fans want him to do Chatrapathi Shivaji Biopic with the actor who will impress audiences in the North.

