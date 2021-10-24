Daniel Craig was James Bond’s greatest actor and here’s why





With the recent release of the latest film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die, and the final appearance of actor Daniel Craigs as a character, I think it’s appropriate to look at Craigs’ overall portrayal. of James Bond over the years. For several reasons, like many others, I think Daniel Craig’s take on the character is the best ever. First of all, according to public opinion, Daniel Craig was the most attractive actor in Bond. When Casino Royale Craigs’ first Bond movie came out in 2006, many fans were outraged that whoever was to be the next James Bond had blond hair. . The reason for this outrage could be that in Ian Fleming’s original James Bond books, he describes Bond as having short, dark hair, with a comma falling on his forehead. Introducing a new blonde-haired actor, fans may have wondered what else could have been changed in the character. Daniel Craig also brought new James Bond demeanor to the screen. Craig is known to have a bad attitude. This is probably one of the reasons people started to like it. His demeanor certainly bled into his portrayal of the character as it added to the feeling of mystery and danger. His demeanor not only turned Bond into a dark character, but also made him endearing to audiences. The writers and directors of Casino Royale also structured the film to make it and Craig very memorable. For example, not including the main Bond theme in the film, not even in the intro until the end of the film, had the effect of summing up Daniel Craig’s introduction as James Bond. That element was reinforced by the fact that he ended the film with the franchise’s most iconic line: the Bond names. James Bond. That way, the public couldn’t help but recognize him as the new James Bond. One thing that was noticed during Craigs’ tenure was the drastic reduction in the number of gadgets used in the movies. It turns out it was done on purpose. Like Craig himself said, I loved gadgets, but my take on them has always been that they have to be kind of justified in the movie. You can’t really have gadgets for gadgets. They must make sense. They must be interesting. The old phrase, less is more, certainly manifests itself here. By reducing the number of gadgets used in the movies, it implies, among other reasons, that Bond is skilled enough to do more things with fewer tools, thereby adding to the ultimate character of James Bond. As another FSU student Liam Dempsey said, when Bond uses fewer gadgets, the viewer feels like he can relate more to himself and appreciate the skills required to complete the tasks more. . Also, it shows that it is not technology dependent; rather, it shows that he has acquired the skills to complete difficult tasks, which makes his accomplishments more impressive. With Daniel Craig’s conclusion as James Bond in No Time to Die, we can all look back and appreciate his incredible take on the character who is matched only by the legendary Sean Connery. One can only hope that the next Bond actor will be only half as good as Daniel Craig.

