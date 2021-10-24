Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini faces migrant trial, actor Richard Gere testifies

Read more

Mr Salvini, leader of the far-right League party known for his “Italians first” policy, accused of kidnapping and abuse of power for using his post as Minister of the Interior to detain the 147 migrants at sea in August 2019.

The hearing was largely procedural and lasted less than three hours before Judge Murgia set the next hearing for December 17.

Mr. Salvini, who was present in court, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

“You tell me how serious a trial is where Richard Gere will come from Hollywood to testify about my wickedness,” Salvini told reporters outside the courtroom.

Richard Gere will be allowed to testify at trial, a judge said.

“I hope this will last as short as possible because there are more important things to work out.”

Salvini said he was protecting Italy with his “closed ports” policy aimed at stopping those attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean.

He claimed the decision not to allow the ship to dock was not his, but accepted by the government, including then Prime Minister Conte.

Other witnesses authorized by the court include the current Italian Minister of the Interior Luciana Lamorgese and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio.

Civil party Open Arms, the Spanish charity that operated the rescue vessel, had asked Gere as a witness, as he had boarded the vessel in solidarity with the migrants before it docked at the Sicilian island from Lampedusa.

Ahead of the hearing, Mr Salvini tweeted a photo of himself inside the courtroom, standing in front of one of the cells used for some of the accused.

“This is the courtroom of the Palermo prison. The trial wanted by the left and by the supporters of illegal immigration begins: how much will it cost Italian citizens?” he tweeted.

But Open Arms founder and director Oscar Camps said the lawsuit was not politically motivated.

“Saving people is not a crime, but an obligation not only for captains but for the whole state,” Camps told reporters.

The origins of the trial

The trial began the same day 406 migrants rescued in various operations off the Libyan coast by the German charity ship Sea Watch 3 arrived in the Sicilian port of Pozzallo.

In the Open Arms 2019 case, the migrants were finally allowed to leave the ship after six days, by order of the prosecution.

A subsequent on-board inspection revealed severe overcrowding and dire sanitary conditions.

The Italian Senate voted last year to remove Salvini’s parliamentary immunity, paving the way for trial.

A related case in which Mr Salvini was accused of stranding other migrants at sea on an Italian coast guard boat was dismissed by a court in Catania earlier this year.

Mr Salvini’s League is taking a hard line on migrants, arguing that Italy bears an unfair burden as the first point of entry into Europe for those arriving from North Africa.

When he blocked the ships, Mr Salvini was part of a coalition government and held the posts of interior minister and deputy prime minister.