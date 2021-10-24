Esposure opens an Esports hub in Duncanville











Pinterest Esposure, a global esports technology company, was officially welcomed to its new headquarters in Duncanville by members of the Duncanville House last Friday. Esposure offers a proprietary entertainment education (E2E) ecosystem focused on developing the next generation of esports professionals and competitive gamers. The company has opened a new state-of-the-art esports studio and education center in Duncanville. The new 8,000 square foot center promotes the brand’s goals to educate, entertain, engage and empower the next generation of esports professionals and competitive players. Sports Center Esposures’ new esports hub offers explosive live esports entertainment and educational opportunities for engaging students every step of the way. The facility is equipped with the best gaming peripherals, accessories and technologies, sponsored in part by Dell, Alienware, AMD and HyperX. The space includes an arena that can accommodate over 200 spectators. A 5v5 setup is designed for competition with premium audio and LED displays to enhance the viewing experience. A modern game lounge, premium broadcast space, music studio, and full-service production and content studio are also featured. Esposure CEO Danny Martin By opening the doors to our new facility, we simultaneously opened several doors for young people to discover and better understand the world of esports, said Danny Martin, CEO and co-founder of Esposure. I am delighted that Duncanville and the surrounding community experience our new space and the tools and technologies it has to offer. At the same time, this transition allows us to better serve students around the world with our Education to Entertainment ecosystem. The Esposures inauguration celebration began on October 15 with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce. Several community members were invited to visit the space that evening to take advantage of the tours. They learned about the everyday roles of Esposure’s team members and played popular video games on a professional esports stage. An esports networking mixer on Saturday night invited guests from the industry to tour the facilities and network with other esports professionals. Welcome visitors To learn more about Esposure and to schedule a tour of the new building, please visit esposure.gg. Esposure is a global esports technology company with an Education to Entertainment (E2E) ecosystem. Its goal is to develop the next generation of professional and competitive esports players. The company’s cutting-edge ecosystem was designed by gamers and created for the esports community to educate, entertain and collaborate. Esposures’ mission is to increase access to one of the fastest growing industries in the world, while providing an end-to-end path for aspiring professionals in the esports industry. Esposure’s vision is to develop skills and nurture talent to create the largest esports pipeline organically and globally.

