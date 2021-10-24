Entertainment
Snowbirds from Canada ready for return to Florida | News | The Daily Sun of the Villages
Soon, fully vaccinated Canadian snowbirds will be able to cross the border and travel to Florida.
And that’s great news, great news, for the Sunshine State economy.
Starting November 8, fully vaccinated non-essential travelers from Mexico and Canada can enter the United States through land ports of entry and by ferry. While these are not pre-pandemic conditions, it is good news for Canadian snowbirds.
“From an organizational standpoint, we were obviously delighted,” said Evan Rachkovsky, director of research and communications for the Canadian Snowbird Association. “It was something our members have been waiting to hear since the border closed in March 2020.”
Snowbirds, and Canadian snowbirds in particular, represent a large part of Florida’s economy. While it can be difficult to pinpoint exact numbers, there are indications that they are high.
Rachkovsky estimates that more than 600,000 Canadians usually visit for one to six months, while in 2019, Visit Florida recorded about 3.62 million Canadian visitors overall. About 1.5 million of those visits took place in January, February and March, according to Visit Florida.
And Canadians spend a lot on real estate. From August 2019 to July 2020, Canadians spent $ 3.2 billion on existing homes in Florida, according to a survey released in 2020 by the National Association of Realtors in conjunction with Florida Realtors. This has made Canadians the number one foreign buyer of Florida properties, according to the poll, a position they know well.
Villages are no exception to migration. Again, it is difficult to come down to the exact number, although there are estimates for snowbirds in general.
About 12% of the villages in Sumter County are occupied by seasonal residents, said Rich Doty, GIS coordinator and research demographer at the Office of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida. The number is based on boundary information from Villages Water Utility Services in the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
In Marion County, about 15% of village residents are seasonal, although there is no data available for Lake County.
Terry and Louise Hodgins, from the village of Gilchrist, have been crossing the border for over 10 years.
They were drawn to Florida because of the nice people and the weather.
“What else can I say?” said Terry Hodgins. ” It is not snowing.
The Hodgins are former members of the Canadian Loonies and Toonies Club, which caters to Canadian snowbirds. Dave Horsman, from the village of Palo Alto, is the club president.
He bought his house at The Villages in 2008.
“My feeling is that I have the best of both worlds,” he said. “I spend six months in probably the coolest place on the planet for me, The Villages, and then I spend six months in a wonderful country, a country I love very much, Canada.”
While in Florida, the two families estimate they spend over $ 1,000 a month on food and activities.
However, when the pandemic struck, the two returned to Canada, at least for a time. The Loonies and Toonies have shut down club activities, and in 2020 Florida only welcomed 1.29 million Canadians.
Rachcovsky estimates that about 30% of the 100,000 members of the nonprofit advocacy group came to Florida last year. That’s down from 60 to 70%.
One of the reasons, he said, was that members were reluctant to travel into a pandemic without an effective vaccine.
The other was border restrictions.
Due to COVID-19, Horsman has decided not to return to The Villages.
“For many of us, we had the opportunity to experience winter for the first time in a few years, and we made the most of it, but by far we didn’t appreciate it,” said Horsman. “You are truly spoiled coming here, enjoying the warm weather and being able to enjoy your normal activities like golf.”
Getting to Florida by car is a popular form of transportation, and while Canadians can fly, it would leave them without a car. Some snowbirds made other arrangements, shipping their cars and then flying to Florida. Horsman, for example, used this method this year.
The Hodgins took a different path. Instead, they flew to Florida in December 2020 and bought a used car. Upon their return to Canada, they drove, a move made possible by their Canadian citizenship.
Driving in Canada meant they only had to quarantine themselves at home, but they had to leave the car there when they returned to Florida.
“We don’t want to sit there when it snows,” Hodgins said. “My wife loves being here. Who knows what’s going to happen next year?”
Now that the new restrictions are lifted, Hodgins plans to return in mid-November to pick up the car.
And that’s not the only thing that keeps coming back.
“The fact that the land border opens on November 8, I think we’re going to be pretty close to pre-pandemic levels of snowbirds traveling this season,” Rachkovsky said.
The Loonies and Toonies are also resuming club meetings, with the first scheduled for December.
For the first time, Horsman sent a survey of members to 800 email addresses, asking them, among other things, if they were coming back.
Horsman received over 300 responses. Of these, 208 e-mail addresses answered “yes”.
Sixty-two answered “yes” if the border opened.
Specialty writer Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.thevillagesdailysun.com/news/villages/snowbirds-from-canada-ready-for-florida-return/article_b0e53028-3480-11ec-b64f-8f92504d9df0.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]