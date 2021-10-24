Entertainment
Ranveer Singh says he kept Karwa Chauth fast for Deepika Padukone, gets her initial written on the palm with mehendi. To concern
A new promo for The Big Picture, shared on Instagram by Colors, showed host Ranveer Singh having his wife Deepika Padukones’ initial written on her palm with mehendi. He then proudly showed it to the camera. He was joined on the show by two TV stars – Priyanka Choudhary from Udaariyaan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia from Choti Sardaarni.
Ranveer also revealed that he is keeping a quick Karwa Chauth for Deepika. He took a sieve, peered through the ceiling, and even blew kisses on the D written on his palm. The studio audience erupted into applause. +
+
Previously, in The Big Picture, Ranveer told a contestant that he and Deepika planned to start a family within the next two or three years. He said he looks at her baby photos every day and tells her that her life will be set if she gives him such a cute baby.
After six years of relationship, Ranveer and Deepika were married in November 2018 in Italy, far from media attention. While their wedding only brought together family members and a few close friends, they went on to hold several large receptions for everyone else.
See Also: Ranveer Singh Corrects Deepika Padukones Instagram Caption, She Shares A Secret That Was Harder To Keep Than Their Marriage
Ranveer and Deepika have starred together in three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. He also had a special appearance in his movie Finding Fanny. They will soon be seen together in Kabir Khans 83, in which he will play former cricketer Kapil Dev, while she will be seen as his wife Romi Bhatia.
83 tells the story of the Indian cricket teams’ first World Cup victory in 1983. The film, which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva and Harrdy Sandhu in roles Keys, hits theaters on December 24.
