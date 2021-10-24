Entertainment
Police investigation into Baldwin set shooting focuses on custody of gun
LOS ANGELES – Police investigation into a fatal propeller pistol shooting by actor Alec Baldwin on a film set focused on the gun specialist and assistant director on Saturday on Saturday. handed over to Baldwin.
Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was shot in the upper body and died shortly after Thursday’s incident in New Mexico, while director Joel Souza, 48, who stood behind her as they lined up a shot, was injured and hospitalized, then released.
Police questioned a visibly distraught Baldwin, who voluntarily cooperated, but did not bring any charges.
The incident stunned many in Hollywood and beyond, sparking intense speculation as to how such an accident could have happened despite elaborate gun safety protocols for film sets.
According to the affidavit submitted by the sheriff’s office for a search warrant, the gun, which was supposed to be blank loaded, had only one live bullet, local media reported.
The affidavit states that Deputy Director Dave Halls, identified as the man who handed the gun to Baldwin during a rehearsal, called it “a knife” as he did – the industry code for indicate that the weapon had only one blank charge. The court document said Halls was unaware the gun was actually loaded.
Police are focusing intensely on the sequence of events that could have allowed a live tour to be featured on the set of the film, a 19th century western called “Rust”.
A 911 call to police immediately after the shooting expressed the shock and anger felt on the set.
“We had two people accidentally shot by a propeller pistol. We need help immediately, ”the appellant told a police dispatcher.
“Was he loaded with a real bullet?” Asks the dispatcher.
“I don’t – I can’t tell you,” the caller answers. “And that [expletive] AD … this mother [expletive] – he is supposed to check the weapons, he is responsible for what happens on the set.
The Actors’ Equity Association’s detailed gun safety guidelines state that “all loading of firearms should be done by the owner of the property, the gunsmith or experienced persons working under their direct supervision.”
The guidelines state: “Before each use, make sure the gun has been tested offstage, then ask to test it yourself. Watch the prop master check the cylinders and barrel to make sure no foreign objects or dummy balls have lodged inside.
Baldwin, one of Hollywood’s best-known actors, has said he is fully cooperating with the investigation. He retweeted a story from trade magazine Variety titled “Alec Baldwin Told Propeller Gun Safe Before Fatal Shooting, Affidavit Says.”
The weapon used, and two others, were provided by the film’s weapon master, or gunsmith, who has been identified as 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the daughter of longtime gunsmith Thell Reed.
In a September podcast, the young Gutierrez-Reed said she had some trepidation about serving for the first time as a senior gunsmith for the previous film she had worked on, “The Old Way. “, another western.
“I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure I was ready,” she said on the “Voices of the West” podcast, before adding, “But do it, like, it went really well. “
Halls and Gutierrez-Reed could not immediately be reached for comment.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Friday that the case was in its preliminary stages, adding: “At this time, we do not know if any charges will be laid.”
The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that there were at least three misfires before the fatal crash, and some crew members protested the working conditions.
He said at least one camera operator sent a message to a production manager, saying, “We have now had 3 accidental discharges. It’s super dangerous.
Rust Movie Productions said in a statement that it had not been made aware of any “official complaints” but that it “would continue to cooperate with authorities in Santa Fe.”
He said he was also conducting an internal review.
“Rust,” which Baldwin is co-producing, was being filmed in the foothills of northern New Mexico on the sprawling Bonanza Creek Ranch, which has served as the backdrop for many films.
Baldwin plays Harland Rust, an outlaw who runs away with his grandson after the latter is convicted of murder following an accidental murder.
