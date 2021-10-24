Entertainment, Regional Issues and Herman Moore – CBS Detroit





Michigan Matters: Entertainment, Regional Issues and Herman MooreLead Producer / Host Carol Cain chats with Nancy Tellem, Executive Chairman and Chief Media Officer of Eko, a media company, who moved to Michigan with her husband, Pistons Exec Arn Tellem and just opened BasBlue for empower women in Detroit. Next, Cain chats with Wayne County Commissioner President Alisha Bell about the issues facing the area. And former Detroit Lions star Herman Moore, CEO of Team 84, LLC, talks about closing the health gap between people of color in a new initiative with Johnson & Johnson. 6 hours ago

First weather forecast for October 24, 2021 (today)The clouds multiply then the rain arrives from the south. 10 hours ago

First weather forecast for October 23, 2021 (tonight)Frost warning from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. and partly cloudy skies. 21 hours ago

Community Connect Segments – Judge Richard BernsteinOn this week’s Community Connect, we’re highlighting life with blindness and hearing from organizations helping the community – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50 1 day ago

First weather forecast for October 23, 2021 (today)Cool with a little sun today. 1 day ago

Detroit Zoo to host its final “Zoo Boo” Family Halloween Event Weekend from October 22-24If you’re looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate Halloween, with a little less fear, Zoo Boo’s final weekend at the Detroit Zoo is October 22-24. 2 days ago

Tillson Street Halloween exhibits draw thousandsIt is an attraction that attracts thousands of people every year, to a quiet side street in a quiet part of town. 2 days ago

Preserving the legacy, the sisters return to revitalize the neighborhood of childhood, after seeing an increase in the plagueSisters Kim and Rhonda Theus reflect on their childhood in eastern Detroit. 2 days ago

Kalamazoo Tests Lead Exposure Following Reports Of Elevated Lead Levels In Other Michigan CitiesKalamazoo is reaching several cities in Michigan and is now testing for lead contamination. 2 days ago

Beaumont Health says 370 people could lose their jobs due to vaccineMichigan’s largest healthcare provider suspended 1% of its employees after they failed to get their COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesperson said on Thursday, October 21. 2 days ago

First weather forecast for October 22, 2021 (tonight)Mainly cloudy with dry conditions overnight. 2 days ago

Casey Anthony’s mom Cindy Anthony reacts to news Brian Laundries remains may have been foundCasey Anthony’s mom Cindy Anthony is reacting to news that Brian Laundries’ remains may have been found. 2 days ago

Nancy Grace looks into the fact that these items and remains were found in an area Brians’ parents asked them to searchNancy Grace insists these items and remains were found in an area Brian’s parents told them to look for. 2 days ago

Brian Laundries remains in Florida: what’s next in Gabby Petito case?Dr. Oz asks Dog the Bounty Hunter why he thinks the last two pages of Brian Laundries’ notebook might be the most important. 2 days ago

First weather forecast 22 October 2021 (today)Cooler temperatures today. 2 days ago

Question of the day on the family quarrel! 10-22Watch Family Feud Weeknights at 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on CBS 62! 3 days ago

Amazon crooks stole more than $ 27 million from consumers in one yearThe crooks take over Amazon and take millions from the Americans. 3 days ago

No more water problems for Benton Harbor after a broken pipeA YMCA offered showers after a town in southwest Michigan, already struggling with lead in its water, lost most water services due to a broken pipe. 3 days ago

City of Hamtramck distributes free water filters to residents after discovery of lead in drinking waterFirst Flint and Benton Harbor, now residents of Hamtramck struggling with lead in the water system. 3 days ago

First weather forecast for October 21, 2021 (tonight)Cool this evening as the clouds subside. 3 days ago

Superstar Jamie Foxx Tells Grandma Is Her First Acting Teacher With Nick CannonSuperstar Jamie Foxx says his grandmother is his first acting teacher with Nick. 3 days ago

Nick Cannon and Superstar Jamie Foxx Discuss Daughter Coming to His HomeNick Cannon and superstar Jamie Foxx chat about his daughter having a date at his house. 3 days ago

Inside Ronald Reagans Last Days: His Alzheimer’s Daughter You Haven’t SeenDr. Oz and Ronald Reagan’s daughter discuss their parents’ struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. 3 days ago

True Crime: Inside the Desperate Search for a Missing 24-Year-Old Geologist: What Happened to Daniel Robinson?The father of a missing geologist tells Dr. Oz about his son’s search. 3 days ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://detroit.cbslocal.com/video/6134296-michigan-matters-entertainment-regional-issues-and-herman-moore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos