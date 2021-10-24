For actor Ju Ji-Hoon, working with his Jirisan co-stars was amazing

Despite being a newbie, Ju Ji-hoon’s character helps save a life on his first rescue mission.

Ju Ji-hoon plays Kang Hyun-jo, a ranger new to Korean drama Jirisan. Hyun-jo has a secret, and he’s the one who helps him complete rescue missions others might abandon. Minutes after arriving at his new assignment, he is sent on a dangerous mission that demonstrates his unusual abilities.

Hyun-jo is probably not someone who dreamed of being a ranger since he was little, Ju said. He is an army captain who graduated from the Korean Military Academy, but he quits his stable job and becomes a mountain guard in Jirisan from all places. He certainly has his reasons, but I’m stopping here because I don’t want to spoil this for you.

The drama was filmed in Jirisan National Park, one of South Korea’s largest parks. The scenic 182-square-mile park is profusely bloomed with azaleas in the spring and known for its colorful fall foliage. It is also home to several temples and attracts millions of visitors every year. While the drama hints at a supernatural presence, Ju says it’s the park’s natural elements that really inspire awe.

If you go to Jirisan you will see how big it is, Ju said. You are overwhelmed by Mother Nature. It’s strange, but sometimes also spiritual.

Ju had to increase his stamina in preparation for his role in the drama.

Writer Kim Eun-hee played a big part in Jus’s decision to star in the drama. Before creating the script for Jirisan, Kim wrote the time travel mystery novel Signal and the historical series of zombies Kingdom. Ju played a Joseon-era prince in two seasons of Kingdom and this only increased his admiration for the work of writers.

Each actor has a different way of creating a character, Ju said. When I decide to do a project, I tend to go talk to writers and directors a lot. I create the character in the process of meeting them and talking to them. I did the same for Kingdom. I think I met Ms. Kim Eun-hee to the point where she got mad at me.

During their interviews, Kim told the actor other stories she was working on.

I was always amazed at how she could imagine such stories, he said. She always has a new story to tell. So every time I work with her, I look forward to the story she is going to tell. Of course, his scripts aren’t easy for actors to work with, but I was drawn to the interesting story. I think that’s why I was able to be on both seasons of Kingdom and Jirisan. It was an honor.

Ju found it interesting to learn more about what the park rangers do. They perform many tasks that the public may not be familiar with.

Ms. Kim Eun-hee did so much research on the rangers for the script, so she told me a lot about them, Ju said. The script also described the type of tasks they were given, but when I indirectly observed them working on set, I learned that they were in charge of many different tasks and how important they were. Each ranger is given a different task, but some of these include safety of hikers, search and rescue of people in distress, identification, observation and recording of animal and plant life, and verification of installations requiring maintenance. Rangers protect mountains, animals, plants and humans.

Although Ju enjoys hiking in his spare time, filming the strenuous dramatic scenes required training.

I had to exercise a lot to improve my physical strength, Ju said. It was difficult to film in the mountains because the ground was not flat. Just being alone made me very tired. The scenes where I climb the mountain, walk in the pouring rain, and fall were all needed for the shoot. You can only do these things when you are physically strong. So I increased my stamina by riding my favorite bike through Jirisan and doing a lot of walks around Jirisan.

The cast of the dramas includes Jun Ji-hyun aka Gianna Jun, Sung Dong-il, and Oh Jung-se. Working with these talented actors has been a rewarding and positive experience.

I’ve been a fan of Ms. Jun Ji-hyuns since I was young, so I still remember the first time I met her during Jirisan. It was an amazing experience working with someone I was a fan of even before I debuted.

Jun plays an experienced, albeit reckless at times, ranger who Hyun-jo must follow. At first, she warns him to follow, but soon realizes that he might be of help. Sung Dong-il and Oh Jung-play the roles of the other rangers as well.

Mr. Sung Dong-il made a special appearance in the film With the gods, said Ju. So I had met him briefly at the time, but now I have had the chance to work with him for a longer period. It was my first time working with Mr. Oh Jung-se. I saw them on the big screen long before I started playing so it was great working on the same project with them. All are experienced actors, so the atmosphere on the set couldn’t have been bad. It was very nice.

Jirisan streaming at a time when there is new and heightened interest in Korean drama, thanks to the popularity of Netflix



drama Squid game. This popularity of dramas only adds to the interest in Korean media generated by Bong Joon-hos’ film. Parasite winning an Oscar and k-pop group BTS topped the charts. Ju says he’s thrilled with this development and looks forward to what it might offer in the future.

Until now, most investments and production budgets were planned with only the Korean and Asian box office in mind, he said. The more Korean media content improves, the more interest it will attract from abroad. With more opportunities for co-production and investment, we will be able to create better and more wonderful works. The quality of the project is not just based on its budget, but I look forward to the opportunity to produce larger works with improved quality in a better environment with a larger budget.

Ju, who has also appeared in television series Hyena and Mask, as well as the two With the gods films, will then appear in Gentleman, an action movie and hopefully another season of Kingdom.

You will be able to see it in theaters and on OTT platforms next year. Many people are waiting for the next season of Kingdom and all of us, the actors, are also looking forward to it. While production for an additional season has yet to be decided, there are still plenty of stories to tell. I also hope it will be done.

Jirisan, an iQiyi Original Drama, was produced by Studio Dragon.