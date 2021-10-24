Entertainment
Health officials warn kids shouldn’t watch Netflix’s Squid game
Like the Netflix series Squid game continues to be a mega hit for audiences across the country, some health professionals warn that the show is clearly not suitable for children.
But that doesn’t stop many kids from watching it, which is becoming a cause for concern due to the extremely violent content.
If you haven’t seen the TV show, the series delves into the stories of hundreds of people who are in dire financial straits. That’s until they’re invited to a secret location to participate in six childhood games for a chance to win a billion dollars. However, if they lose any of the games, they will pay the ultimate price of death.
A d
Since the show debuted on Netflix, it has continued to have a grip on its off-screen audience. Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes are all the rage this year, some kids and teens are mimicking the games in person with their friends, and some of the show’s most violent clips can still be watched on YouTube and TikTok.
According to doctors from Institute of the Spirit of the Child, they think no one should watch the show until they are late teens because it is just too violent.
The level of violence is more horrific than most shows, Dr David Anderson, CMI’s head of school and community programs, said in a statement. It’s a murder party with the premise that out of more than 400 participants, there can only be one survivor.
A d
The show is rated TV-MA, which means it is intended for viewing by young adults 17 years of age or older. However, the show is still easily accessible on Netflix, even though there is a subtle content disclaimer at the start.
And in addition to the violence, Common sense media, a nonprofit that reviews TV shows and movies, said Squid Game is pushing the boundaries even further.
Parents should be aware that the level of violence is very intense in Squid game. The characters are systematically tortured and killed for the sadistic pleasure of a game master. Adults have sex and there are threats of sexual violence: women are grabbed by the hair and beaten. The themes concerning the highs that one obtains by playing, by gaining or by defrauding money are at the center of the concerns, CSM said on its website.
A d
Squid Game has been compared to The Hunger Games series, as the two have similar storylines – many face off in entertainment games, but only one person can survive and be declared a winner.
However, The Hunger Games films, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, are aimed at younger audiences and had positive role models and messages, including teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen, unlike Squid Game, according to CMI.
If teens choose to watch Squid Game, CMI encourages parents to watch alongside them so they can understand and think through the content.
Dr Anderson added that even if parents don’t watch the show, they should try to talk to the kids about it and focus on how they are feeling.
The goal would be to identify children who have recurring and unwanted thoughts about things they saw on the show or pictures that stuck with them. These kinds of things can become anxiety triggers and are a good sign kids should stop watching because the show is not healthy for them, the institute said in a statement.
A d
The institute added that even what time young people watch the show can have an impact.
Watch a disturbing and suspenseful show like Squid Game at night can interfere with sleep, and that in turn can mess up your performance on that science test or that football game the next day, Dr. Anderson said.
If your child has watched the show before, or if you want to learn more about recommendations from healthcare professionals, visit the institute’s website here.
Learn more about KSAT:
Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.ksat.com/news/local/2021/10/24/the-level-of-violence-is-horrifying-health-officials-warn-that-kids-shouldnt-watch-netflixs-squid-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]