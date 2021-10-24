Health officials warn kids shouldn’t watch Netflix’s Squid game

Like the Netflix series Squid game continues to be a mega hit for audiences across the country, some health professionals warn that the show is clearly not suitable for children.

But that doesn’t stop many kids from watching it, which is becoming a cause for concern due to the extremely violent content.

If you haven’t seen the TV show, the series delves into the stories of hundreds of people who are in dire financial straits. That’s until they’re invited to a secret location to participate in six childhood games for a chance to win a billion dollars. However, if they lose any of the games, they will pay the ultimate price of death.

Since the show debuted on Netflix, it has continued to have a grip on its off-screen audience. Squid Game-themed Halloween costumes are all the rage this year, some kids and teens are mimicking the games in person with their friends, and some of the show’s most violent clips can still be watched on YouTube and TikTok.

According to doctors from Institute of the Spirit of the Child, they think no one should watch the show until they are late teens because it is just too violent.

The level of violence is more horrific than most shows, Dr David Anderson, CMI’s head of school and community programs, said in a statement. It’s a murder party with the premise that out of more than 400 participants, there can only be one survivor.

The show is rated TV-MA, which means it is intended for viewing by young adults 17 years of age or older. However, the show is still easily accessible on Netflix, even though there is a subtle content disclaimer at the start.

And in addition to the violence, Common sense media, a nonprofit that reviews TV shows and movies, said Squid Game is pushing the boundaries even further.

Parents should be aware that the level of violence is very intense in Squid game. The characters are systematically tortured and killed for the sadistic pleasure of a game master. Adults have sex and there are threats of sexual violence: women are grabbed by the hair and beaten. The themes concerning the highs that one obtains by playing, by gaining or by defrauding money are at the center of the concerns, CSM said on its website.

Squid Game has been compared to The Hunger Games series, as the two have similar storylines – many face off in entertainment games, but only one person can survive and be declared a winner.

However, The Hunger Games films, based on Suzanne Collins’ novels, are aimed at younger audiences and had positive role models and messages, including teenage heroine Katniss Everdeen, unlike Squid Game, according to CMI.

If teens choose to watch Squid Game, CMI encourages parents to watch alongside them so they can understand and think through the content.

Dr Anderson added that even if parents don’t watch the show, they should try to talk to the kids about it and focus on how they are feeling.

The goal would be to identify children who have recurring and unwanted thoughts about things they saw on the show or pictures that stuck with them. These kinds of things can become anxiety triggers and are a good sign kids should stop watching because the show is not healthy for them, the institute said in a statement.

The institute added that even what time young people watch the show can have an impact.

Watch a disturbing and suspenseful show like Squid Game at night can interfere with sleep, and that in turn can mess up your performance on that science test or that football game the next day, Dr. Anderson said.

If your child has watched the show before, or if you want to learn more about recommendations from healthcare professionals, visit the institute’s website here.

