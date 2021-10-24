Former CAPP / USA employee pleads for theft of $ 102,000





MEDIA COURTHOUSE – A Secane man has been sentenced to 23 months in prison after pleading for theft and conspiracy in a $ 102,000 fraud scheme. Eric Stankiewicz, 35, was also sentenced to five years probation for his role in the theft of a Clifton Heights industrial equipment supplier through fraudulent credit card transactions. Co-accused Dory Sater, 45, of Drexel Hill, is scheduled for a motions hearing on December 2. According to probable cause affidavits, the Clifton Heights Police Department received a theft report from CAPP / USA on April 1. Clifton Heights Police Sgt. Stephen Brown and Detective Edward Silberstein of the County Criminal Investigations Division discovered that Stankiewicz, a longtime company employee, had generated unauthorized sales receipts, purchase orders and credit card payments . After creating the fraudulent purchase orders, Stankiewicz made 31 fraudulent payments using CAPP / USA credit cards through Square Inc.’s online credit card processing systems and PayPal at two companies: Esquire Specialty Parts Sales Company in the New Jersey and Rhoads Vintage in Norwood. Esquire, which was owned by Sater, allegedly received 27 fraudulent payments totaling $ 95,591. According to the affidavits, four other payments totaling $ 6,426 went to Rhoads Vintage, which belonged to Stankiewicz’s aunt. The owner of Rhoads Vintage told investigators that Stankiewicz used the company’s PayPal system to sell items and receive $ 6,426 from CAPP / USA for his own benefit. She said Stankiewicz told her he made “a big mistake” and didn’t have the money to pay her back, according to the affidavits. Detectives also determined that Sater transferred $ 40,000 from a Square Inc. account he controlled to an account controlled by Stankiewicz, according to the affidavits. The total amount of the attributable loss is $ 102,017.57, which will be paid jointly and severally by the two defendants under the negotiated guilty plea drawn up by Assistant District Attorney Douglas Rhodes and defense attorney Robert Keller. Rhodes indicated that $ 5,000 would go to CAPP / USA with the remainder going to the company’s insurance company. Common Pleas Judge Margaret Amoroso questioned Stankiewicz’s ability to pay restitution and feared he would return to court in five years to seek release from probation with a remaining debt. Keller told Amoroso that his client accepts full responsibility, has a university education and has a lot of potential. He said Stankiwicz lost a brother and his life got out of hand. Stankiewicz admitted the amount owed is astronomical, but said he intends to do everything in his power to meet his obligations and will meet the recommendations of a drug and alcohol assessment. I know I need help and I know I made a mistake, he said. I intend to try to remedy this as best I can. Sater, a lawyer whose license to practice law was suspended in October 2018, was convicted in federal court in November 2020 of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft offenses. He has been denied requests for a new trial and acquittal, and faces up to 32 years in prison in the case. Sater remains in custody pending 10% of the $ 200,000 bond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.delcotimes.com/2021/10/24/secane-man-pleads-to-102g-theft The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos