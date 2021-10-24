Saturday Night Live: Biden meets Biden meets Biden in exceptional episode | Saturday Night Live

SToday Night Live opens in the Oval Office, where we find President Joe Biden (James Austin Johnson) desperate for his low approval rating and stalled agenda. He wonders aloud where the old me went, only to be visited by the ghost of Biden’s past (Jason Sudeikis). His happy, carefree, lucid former self reminds him how good he had it as vice president (the easiest gig in the world was like the wacky neighbor of the Americas) and tries to make him relax with a massage. and mild sexual harassment, telling her that I hope it doesn’t sound sexist, but you need to smile more, honey.

Things take even more meta-turns when the duo are joined by a third appearance: Alex Moffatts Biden from March 2021, neither of whom can remember. It’s a bit of fun and admirable self-mockery on Moffat’s part, as well as a clever way to wrap up what is by far the best cold open in ages.

Since leaving the show in 2013, Sudeikis has appeared on the show several times, although this episode marks his first time as a host. It’s also sort of a victory lap for the former SNL student, who over the past two years has finally made his way to the A list thanks to his starring turn in the hit series. critically acclaimed Ted Lasso.

There was never any question of Sudeikis taking care of the hosting duties, but the ease with which he delivers his opening monologue in which he remembers his 10 years, or a dozen actors in the series and advises the younger cast members on how to get the attention of Lorne Michaels (Win an Emmy. And if you can, win two.) highlights how much better SNL is when it there is a comic hand practiced at the bar. Sudeikis also showcases some of the sincerity and heart that made Ted Lasso so popular by emotionally imploring audiences and staff to soak up the history of Studio H8, a place that changed his life and the lives of many. ‘others.

The first sketch is a new episode of the PBS children’s show The Science Room. Sudeikiss’ sympathetic and nerdy host Mr. Teacher tries to teach gravity to two nervous but enthusiastic kids (Cecily Strong, Mikey Day), only to be pushed into a fit of rage by their neurosis and idiocy (when we ask them, what is the subject ?, one of them answers Black lives?, while the other proposes All lives?). At the end of the shows, he yells at the children’s parents for failing in all respects. These Science Room sketches all follow the same basic formula, but they never fail to provide a laugh, and this is no exception.

Next, Sudeikis plays Mellen, the male version of Ellen. Her new talk show delivers all the fun daytime energy of Ellen, with a harsh, masculine side. Mellen slaps and bangs audience members, pranks guests (he forcefully vaxxes Kyrie Irving), and interviews celebrities and heroic psychopaths such as Joe Rogan, the Old Aliens guy (who could be Joe Rogan in a wig ), Connor McGregor (Moffat), Louis CK (Johnson) and Jake Paul (Pete Davidson). SNL often targets American dude-bro culture, but it’s a rare case where it hits the mark.

This is followed by a rendition of I Think Im Gonna Like It Here from the musical Annie. The curly-haired, freckled orphan (Melissa Villaseor) is greeted by the friendly staff at her new dream home, including Sudeikiss Ricky, a weirdly shady character whose exact duties are kept under wraps. He tries to convince Annie that he’s not a jerk or something, but after the rest of the house confronts him, he reveals that his job is to procure human meat for Daddy Warbucks and his perverted friends. A pleasantly twisted take on the iconic family classic, things end with Eyes Wide Shut.

During a standard parent / teacher meeting, the affable teacher from Sudeikiss Primary School gives an innocent compliment to the mother of one of his students (Ego Nwodim), which leads to more and more flirtation. more loaded and shameless, much to the chagrin of anger, but ultimately helplessness. her horrified husband (Kyle Mooney). Nwodim and Sudeikis show strong sexual chemistry, while Mooney is a pathetically sympathetic cuckold.

Jakes non-stick underwear ad offers men maximum protection against your manly mistakes – accidental pooing caused by everything from nervousness to coughing[ing] too hard, to the wrong protein powder, to whiskey, sometimes nothing at all. Johnson, Mooney, Chris Redd, and Nwodim (playing the chatty girlfriend of one of the diarrhea pitchmen) all have brief moments to shine in another solid send of fragile or rather fecal masculinity.

In a slightly truncated weekend update, Colin Jost once again welcomes The Devil to discuss the grim news of the day. His Satanic Eminence rejoices in how the past two years have been pretty good for old Beelzebub, and lists recent accomplishments including earthquakes, deadly storms, Instagram for Kids, Florida (c ‘is essentially before hell), the 2019 Astros World Series Victory, Tom Bradys Dorian Gray hits, BitCoin, and website ads that take up half the screen no matter how much you scroll. However, he balks at the idea that he was behind Q-Anon: a bunch of sad internet psychopaths thinking there is a Satan-worshiping pedophile cabal, it’s like, excuse me, don’t drag my name in your sick fantasies. A welcome return for one of Sudeikiss’ most beloved characters, he makes the most of it by embarking on some good ad-libs at Jost’s expense, including his marriage to Scarlett Johansson: I don’t know who has it. more fucked, you or Disney.

A Halloween edition of the BET Whats Up with That? features guest tricks from Oscar Isaac, Emily Ratajkowski and Nicholas Braun. As usual, they barely have a word, as host Diondre Cole (Kenan Thompson) can’t help but sing and dance to the show’s theme song (this time he’s joined by a tracksuit, Chain steaming Sudeikis and Fred Armisen decked out as Kenny G). Everyone here is having fun, especially Braun, who Cole continually confuses with Whats Up with That? Lindsey Buckingham regular. (Hopefully Braun makes another appearance in two weeks, when her Succession co-star Kieran Culkin hosts.)

While writing the Declaration of Independence, one of the recruits (Andrew Dismukes) suggests adding a crazy treasure map to the back of the document. The rest of the Founding Fathers reject the idea, but he continues to pitch it, explaining that it wouldn’t be for babies. In case that’s what you don’t like, it’s for adults! Eventually, he wins Thomas Jefferson, and soon enough, everyone comes up with ideas for a boss scavenger hunt. Contagiously funny, this is the best skit of the year to date, as well as Dismukess’ best release to date.

The show ends with an enjoyable, albeit dated, broadcast of the 1993 film Indecent, in which the eccentric Thompsons billionaire offers widely varying amounts of money, ranging from $ 2,000 to $ 5 million, to three million dollars. doll hair to sleep with Sudeikiss. wife (Heidi Gardner).

This episode proved to be a deservedly triumphant homecoming for Sudeikis, with the rest of the show rising to respond to the occasion. Several cast members had multiple chances to shine (especially Johnson, Nwodim, Mooney, Moffat, Thompson, and Dismukes), celebrity cameos were used to get real laughs (rather than cheap hype), and muscial guest Brandi Carlile blew up the roof of the place with her two performances. Not just the strongest episode of the young season, it was the best the show had been since the pre-Covid days. Well done all around.