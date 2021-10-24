Singer or actor, I put all my heart into it: Sehnooor | Web series

Singer-actor Sehnooor, best known for the song Badan Pe Sitaré starring reality TV star Asim Riaz, finds acting and singing on the same page as a profession.

Currently filming for OTT’s first project in Ayodhya, she says: For me, singing and acting are one and the same. When you sing, you have to connect with your lyrics, get into the character and then express yourself. I find it quite similar to comedy. I’m a performer, so whether it’s singing or playing, I put my whole heart into it and express myself.

The Friend the singer says she learns on the go. I did a few serials and music albums which gave me a good idea of ​​how to face the camera. I’m learning everyday because it’s a never-ending process. My co-actor Pawan Singh is a Bhojpuri star but like me he’s also making his Hindi debut with the crime thriller Prapanch is OTT.

Shoot for the same has been going on for a fortnight. I have been there for two weeks, but due to our busy schedule I was unable to have time to explore this beautiful city. This is my first visit to Lucknow and Ayodhya and I love the hospitality and delicious food here.

Without disclosing too much, she adds, I play a girl from the village of bindaas who loves fun and is full of life. In real life too, I am a lot like her and the only difference is that she is from the village while I am from Hyderabad and moved to Muscat, Oman and came back for a computer engineering degree . The rural part was a bit difficult for me, but it’s the fun of being an actor and everyone helps me get into character.

For now, Sehnooor is focusing more on acting. I have more shows and movies lined up after this. Right now the vocals are on hold, but as soon as I get a window, I’ll surely come up with something musically too, she said.