‘Eternals’ review: Marvel expands universe with big messy Jack Kirby comic book adaptation





Evaluating “Eternals” requires a few caveats, as it feels decidedly different from most Marvel tariffs. The story represents such a potential expansion of its “cinematic universe” that it could only be fairly judged in the rearview mirror, once it’s time to see what fruits those seeds have borne.

For this and other reasons, the film is certainly interesting, and it is accompanied by the pedigree of director / co-writer Chlo Zhao, following (with Covid-related delays figured in the expiration) of the award-winning “Nomadland” at the Oscars.

Yet whatever the sensibility of Zhao’s indie film, “Eternals” must both meet the action demands associated with the genre, which it does ably, while also having a rich track record when it presents these characters. and what they mean. That last task proves to be more awkward and unsightly, especially during the long first half that explains the premise and brings the team together, the most inclusive Marvel has presented.

“Eternals” simply takes too long to get to the right things, and its more cerebral and adult elements – including great romance – might have less appeal in kids, a sizable demo, than more Marvel titles. recent.

Based on a lesser work by artist Marvel Supreme Jack kirby (who returned to the fold after creating his signature epic “New Gods” in DC), “Eternals” focuses on beings sent to Earth thousands of years ago to destroy horrific creatures called Deviants who threaten its residents. With extraordinary powers ranging from flight and super speed to altering matter and controlling spirits, they were naturally mistaken for gods by ancient civilizations. Therefore, names like Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Thena (Angelina Jolie) and Makkari (“The Walking Dead” Lauren Ridloff) have found their way into various mythologies, although the spelling is mutilated. It was always rather cheeky vanity, and the film begins in the distant past before jumping into the present, with plenty of flashbacks to places like Mesopotamia and Babylon. After relative calm for thousands of years, the Deviants have reappeared, prompting the Eternals – scattered across the world – to resume action, though that will require bringing them together and having fun with the way first. which they occupied their ageless and endless time. At the heart of the stand lovers Ikaris and Sersi, with Chan, the co-star of “Crazy Rich Asians”, really serving as the heart of the film. Sersi has moved on to a human boyfriend played by Kit Harington, adding to a team of “Game of Thrones” alumni that include Madden and songwriter Ramin Djawadi. As constructed, the film spits out tons of exposure in its first third, sags in the middle, and comes together impressively in the final stage, which is filled with surprises and genuine emotion. . Plus, stick around for the usual credit streaks. It all comes a bit late, however, to fully validate the movie. “Eternals” finally contemplate humanity and the way these aliens see its beauty and its possibilities as well as its ugliness, much like Vision’s dialogue with Ultron in the first sequel to “Avengers”, or the Silver Surfer in the tapes. drawn. Educated not to interfere in human affairs, their stay on Earth marked them, just as they found their way into the mythology of humanity. It’s possible to enjoy individual moments – from Chan and Madden’s interactions to the character of Kumail Nanjiani and his fun hobbies – and still think “Eternals” goes too far as he tries to transform that comic. slightly considered in gold. Certainly, the beauty of Marvel’s Nested Universe is that by playing the long game, the pieces build on top of each other, so the rating might change as the next phase fully takes shape. . “Eternals” certainly isn’t lacking in ambition, but so far Marvel – emboldened by its success – has reached the stars without quite making it. Will it finally be? Hope is eternal. “Marvel’s Eternals” premieres November 5 in US theaters. It is classified PG-13.

