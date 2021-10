Bollywood draws closer to home at the Chennai Hilton – The New Indian Express

Through Express news service CHENNAI: The vibe in the Hilton ballroom on Friday night was as Bollywood as it gets namma Chennai. Bollywood dance shows, jokes and music … In Vogue Corporate Pvt Ltd, a celebrity management company hosted its debut In Vogue Excellence Awards 2021, a

purple carpet event. Anchored by RJ Sano and DJ Ali Merchant, the glamorous, star-studded event kicked off with powerful dance and music performances. Popular actors Shreyas Talpade, Arbaaz Khan, Sunil Grover and Giorgio Adriano were present at the event, as main guests. Shreyas Talpade and Arun Jain Speaking to the public and supporters, Punit Bhandari and Himanshu Kothari, founders of IVC, said we called it a purple event because the color means royalty. Our dream is to bring a slice of Bollywood to Chennai. We plan to bring great personalities for business, celebrity events, celebrity management, exhibitions, movie brand associations and commercials. Were the first South Indian celebrity management company to host a function of this magnitude. This is just the trailer. During the two-hour event, more than 31 entrepreneurs from different fields were honored. Among the winners were Vivek Karunakaran for the most stylish fashion designer; Studio 62 for the most promising architect; Turakhia Opticians for the most trusted eyewear retailer; Masaledaar for the fastest growing vegetarian restaurant; Q Bar for a disco with the best atmosphere; MGM Healthcare for the best multi-specialty hospital; and Rathi Studio for the most trusted brand in wedding photography. With whistles and applause, families and friends of the winners cheered them on. In addition to this, for their future efforts in Chennai as well as the South Indian region, IVC has affiliated with In Good Company. About this collaboration, said its founders Shreyas Talpade and Arun Jain, IVC is a promising company that puts Bollywood celebrities on hand for all kinds of events and professional demands in the south of the world. ‘India. We hope to bring glamor and glitter to more events in Chennai.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/cities/chennai/2021/oct/24/bollywoodcomes-closer-home-2375248.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

