NASCAR Kansas, Live Race Updates, Results, Hollywood Casino 400 Highlights





With just one race left in the NASCAR Round of 8 playoffs and three Championship 4 spots up for grabs, all eyes have been on Kansas Speedway. Kyle Larson was the first of the first eight drivers to land his ticket to the championship round after a victory last week at Texas Motor Speedway. Of the seven remaining drivers vying for the remaining places in the playoffs, Kyle Blaney is the only one who has never won a race at Kansas Speedway. Going into Sunday’s race, second, third and fourth places are only nine points apart, with Ryan Blaney in second (4072), Denny Hamlin in third (4064) and Kyle Busch in fourth (4063). Hamlin has already won in Kansas three times while Busch has two Kansas wins to his name. Even the drivers in the back half of the top eight could pose a threat in Kansas and at least make things competitive in the final round of the 8 next week at Martinsville Speedway. A win by either of them could put them above the cup line, especially Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski, who have just eight and 15 points respectively. It’s especially likely that some upheaval could arise and muddle things up given that Hamlin and Busch are both barely above the cut line with nine and eight point cushions, respectively. Sporting News follows live updates and turn-based highlights from the NASCAR playoff race in Kansas on Sunday. Follow below for full Hollywood Casino 400 results. FOLLOWING: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7 day free trial) NASCAR Kansas Live Updates, Hollywood Casino 400 Highlights 3:41 p.m .:It turns out it will be a shorter timeframe than expected as the weather and lightning seem to have left the area. The drivers return to their cars. NASCAR pilots are told to be able to get back into the cars, that as time goes on, they can raise a thunderbolt. Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) 24 October 2021 3:36 p.m .:It’s a runaway delay in Kansas City, stopping the action for at least the next half hour. 3.30 p.m .:Riders are brought to the pits out of caution due to the weather, stopping the action, at least temporarily. 3:25 p.m .:All members of the Hendrick team paid tribute to their former team members who died in a plane crash 17 years ago today. 3:24 p.m .:A warning came out due to rain on the 11th lap of the day. The drops apparently become heavier. 3:21 p.m .:After five laps, Kyle Larson was consistently leading the pack. 3:19 p.m .:The second of three rounds of 8 races is officially launched. 3:08 p.m .:The flyby is over and with the signal to the pilots to start their engines, the action is almost underway. NASCAR start time today The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile intermediate track is expected to drop at 3:18 p.m. ET (2:18 p.m. local time) Sunday. The track is lit, so the race can end after sunset if there is a delay. What channel is NASCAR on today? TV channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)

NBCSN (TSN in Canada) Direct: NBC Sports.com | NBC Sports Application | fuboTV (7 day free trial)

NBC Sports.com | NBC Sports Application | fuboTV (7 day free trial) Radio:MRN NBCSN’s programming will begin at 2 p.m. AND with the pre-race show “Countdown to Green” hosted by Marty Snider with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett. Coverage of the race will begin at 3 p.m. Rick Allen will have the play-by-play appeal while Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will provide analysis. Snider, Parker Kligerman and Dave Burns will be the stand reporters. NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings A playoff driver who wins a race in the Round of 8 automatically qualifies for the Championship Race 4 on November 7 at the Phoenix Raceway. Pos. Driver Points 1 x-Kyle Larson 4123 2 Ryan blaney 4072 3 Denny hamlin 4064 4 Kyle busch 4063 5 Chase Elliott 4055 6 Brad Keselowski 4048 7 Martin Truex Jr. 4041 8 Joey logano 4020 x-Advanced to the Championship race 4. NASCAR starting eleven in Kansas Here is the full NASCAR starter lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400. Pos. starting Driver Car number Team 1 P-Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 2 P-Ryan Blaney 12 Penske team 3 P-Brad Keselowski 2 Penske team 4 P-Kyle Busch 18 Joe gibbs racing 5 P-Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 6 P-Denny Hamlin 11 Joe gibbs racing 7 P-Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe gibbs racing 8 Joey logano 22 Penske team 9 Guillaume Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports ten Christophe bell 20 Joe gibbs racing 11 Kevin harvic 4 Stewart-Haas Race 12 Tyler reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 13 Kurt busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 14 Austin dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood brothers racing 16 Daniel Suarez placeholder image 99 Track race 17 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 Michael mcdowell 34 Motorsports in the first row 19 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Race 20 Aric almirola ten Stewart-Haas Race 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Cole custer 41 Stewart-Haas Race 23 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 24 Ross chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 25 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 26 BJ McLeod 78 Experience fast motorsports 27 Bubba wallace 23 23XI Race 28 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Girls Race 29 Anthony Alfredo 38 Motorsports in the first row 30 Josh bilicki 52 Rick ware racing 31 Ryan newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 32 Ryan precece 37 JTG Girls Race 33 Justin haley 77 Spire Motorsports 34 Ryan ellis 15 Rick ware racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Race 36 Cody ware 51 Small items shopping 37 Chad Finchum 66 Business management in motorsport 38 David starr 13 Business management in motorsport 39 Joey Gase 53 Rick ware racing 40 Parker Kilgerman 96 Gaunt Brothers Race

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nascar/news/nascar-at-kansas-live-results-highlights/ydtdnzx5f9o1v4ntl8ke6pui The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos