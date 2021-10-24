NASCAR Kansas, Live Race Updates, Results, Hollywood Casino 400 Highlights

Connect with us

With just one race left in the NASCAR Round of 8 playoffs and three Championship 4 spots up for grabs, all eyes have been on Kansas Speedway.

Kyle Larson was the first of the first eight drivers to land his ticket to the championship round after a victory last week at Texas Motor Speedway. Of the seven remaining drivers vying for the remaining places in the playoffs, Kyle Blaney is the only one who has never won a race at Kansas Speedway.

Going into Sunday’s race, second, third and fourth places are only nine points apart, with Ryan Blaney in second (4072), Denny Hamlin in third (4064) and Kyle Busch in fourth (4063). Hamlin has already won in Kansas three times while Busch has two Kansas wins to his name.

Even the drivers in the back half of the top eight could pose a threat in Kansas and at least make things competitive in the final round of the 8 next week at Martinsville Speedway. A win by either of them could put them above the cup line, especially Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski, who have just eight and 15 points respectively.

It’s especially likely that some upheaval could arise and muddle things up given that Hamlin and Busch are both barely above the cut line with nine and eight point cushions, respectively.

Sporting News follows live updates and turn-based highlights from the NASCAR playoff race in Kansas on Sunday. Follow below for full Hollywood Casino 400 results.

FOLLOWING: Watch today’s NASCAR race live with fuboTV (7 day free trial)

NASCAR Kansas Live Updates, Hollywood Casino 400 Highlights

3:41 p.m .:It turns out it will be a shorter timeframe than expected as the weather and lightning seem to have left the area. The drivers return to their cars.

3:36 p.m .:It’s a runaway delay in Kansas City, stopping the action for at least the next half hour.

3.30 p.m .:Riders are brought to the pits out of caution due to the weather, stopping the action, at least temporarily.

3:25 p.m .:All members of the Hendrick team paid tribute to their former team members who died in a plane crash 17 years ago today.

3:24 p.m .:A warning came out due to rain on the 11th lap of the day. The drops apparently become heavier.

3:21 p.m .:After five laps, Kyle Larson was consistently leading the pack.

3:19 p.m .:The second of three rounds of 8 races is officially launched.

3:08 p.m .:The flyby is over and with the signal to the pilots to start their engines, the action is almost underway.

NASCAR start time today

The green flag for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile intermediate track is expected to drop at 3:18 p.m. ET (2:18 p.m. local time) Sunday. The track is lit, so the race can end after sunset if there is a delay.

What channel is NASCAR on today?

  • TV channel: NBCSN (TSN in Canada)
  • Direct: NBC Sports.com| NBC Sports Application | fuboTV (7 day free trial)
  • Radio:MRN

NBCSN’s programming will begin at 2 p.m. AND with the pre-race show “Countdown to Green” hosted by Marty Snider with Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett. Coverage of the race will begin at 3 p.m. Rick Allen will have the play-by-play appeal while Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will provide analysis.

Snider, Parker Kligerman and Dave Burns will be the stand reporters.

NASCAR Cup Playoff Standings

A playoff driver who wins a race in the Round of 8 automatically qualifies for the Championship Race 4 on November 7 at the Phoenix Raceway.

Pos.DriverPoints
1x-Kyle Larson4123
2Ryan blaney4072
3Denny hamlin4064
4Kyle busch4063
5Chase Elliott4055
6Brad Keselowski4048
7Martin Truex Jr.4041
8Joey logano4020

x-Advanced to the Championship race 4.

NASCAR starting eleven in Kansas

Here is the full NASCAR starter lineup for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Pos. startingDriverCar numberTeam
1P-Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports
2P-Ryan Blaney12Penske team
3P-Brad Keselowski2Penske team
4P-Kyle Busch18Joe gibbs racing
5P-Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
6P-Denny Hamlin11Joe gibbs racing
7P-Martin Truex Jr.19Joe gibbs racing
8Joey logano22Penske team
9Guillaume Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
tenChristophe bell20Joe gibbs racing
11Kevin harvic4Stewart-Haas Race
12Tyler reddick8Richard Childress Racing
13Kurt busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
14Austin dillon3Richard Childress Racing
15Matt DiBenedetto21Wood brothers racing
16Daniel Suarez placeholder image99Track race
17Erik Jones43Richard Petty Motorsports
18Michael mcdowell34Motorsports in the first row
19Chase Briscoe14Stewart-Haas Race
20Aric almirolatenStewart-Haas Race
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Cole custer41Stewart-Haas Race
23Corey LaJoie7Spire Motorsports
24Ross chastain42Chip Ganassi Racing
25Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports
26BJ McLeod78Experience fast motorsports
27Bubba wallace2323XI Race
28Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Girls Race
29Anthony Alfredo38Motorsports in the first row
30Josh bilicki52Rick ware racing
31Ryan newman6Roush Fenway Racing
32Ryan precece37JTG Girls Race
33Justin haley77Spire Motorsports
34Ryan ellis15Rick ware racing
35Quin Houff00StarCom Race
36Cody ware51Small items shopping
37Chad Finchum66Business management in motorsport
38David starr13Business management in motorsport
39Joey Gase53Rick ware racing
40Parker Kilgerman96Gaunt Brothers Race

