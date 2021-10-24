Dune performs well at the domestic box office even though you can stream it at home





Like sand worms drawn to a Sietch Tabr thumper, the awe-thirsty audience went to the movies this weekend and bought tickets for Denis Villeneuveadaptation by Frank Herberts Dune. The enormous domestic gross of space operas has reached a respectable $ 40.1 million, according to the hollywood reporter. As the film has already been shown in many international markets, the Timothée Chalamet-The bar functionality has crossed the $ 200 million mark worldwide. This is the best national opening ever for Quebec author Villeneuve, surpassing his film Blade Runner 2049, which amounted to $ 32.8 million. It’s also the biggest opening for a Warner Bros. movie. 2021, flying Godzilla vs. Kong$ 31.7 million. It is important because Dune, like all Warner Bros. movies. this year, saw a simultaneous home release on the well-positioned streamer HBO Max. Big winner from last week, Halloween kills, opened for $ 50.4 million despite a streaming option on Peacock. But in this case, there were other factors at play. On the one hand, the younger target population for a horror image is always anxious to get out of the house. Secondly, Halloween kills is only 106 minutes compared to Dunes 156 and can therefore accommodate more screenings per day. Finally, let’s be honest here, who the hell gets Peacock? But as THR Remarks, marketing and word of mouth have convinced people that Dune is a film that must be seen on the big screen. Indeed, the large format IMAX exhibits brought in $ 9 million from its weekend. Another notable aspect of DuneVictory is his success despite a lot of criticism, same those who appreciated image, warning the public to manage their expectations of a traditional three-act structure. The opening title card reads Dune: part one (not seen in any of the marketing materials) and the film ends halfway through the first Dune history of novels. (Herbert wrote six doorstop volumes before his son Brian Herbert took over the franchise, in collaboration with the author Kevin J. Anderson.) Nonetheless, Villeneuve’s gambit received an A- from Cinemascore, which quizzes outgoing moviegoers about how they enjoyed the show. As of press time (and that could really change at any time), Warner Bros. had not yet officially weighed on a sequel. Considering how the image begins (the first part is written right on the screen!) And how it ends (the last line, pronounced by zendaya, is just the beginning), this film needs a sequel like a desert needs rain. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

