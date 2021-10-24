Lorraine Kelly talks about overcoming menopause after feeling ‘joyless’

Lorraine Kelly spoke about her experience of menopause, admitting that she felt “miserable” and “joyless.”

The TV presenter admits that it was her husband who urged her for help on the matter, as the couple vacationed in Spain and saw her in pain.

In an interview with The mirror the 61-year-old talks about everything from the first signs of menopause to the secrets of her 30-year marriage.







What were your first symptoms of menopause?

“I didn’t have a hot sweat, but from my late forties on I had sleepless nights and my mood got worse and worse.

“I was tired, easily annoyed. I had crippling anxiety. I didn’t recognize myself.

“My husband Steve ended up saying, ‘you need help.’ So I listed my symptoms to Dr Hilary Jones at work, who diagnosed menopause.”

What did it do to you?

“I wasn’t prepared for it. Nobody talked about it. My mother, now 80, never talked about it. It was hidden and shameful. Fortunately, that was changing now.

“We need to talk to our daughters, sons and husbands because it affects everyone.

“Some women are sad to close the chapter on the childbearing years. I was lucky to have my daughter Rosie [now 27]. We wanted more kids but it didn’t work.

"So I didn't feel this loss of fertility so strongly. I tried to see positively that it is natural to enter another stage of life. There is freedom in that."





What has worked for you?

“HRT is awesome. I put a patch on my butt twice a week. Two weeks after I started it I felt better. Steve said ‘I got you back again’. Luck. A lot of women are misdiagnosed and stuffed with antidepressants. “

Were you worried about the long term health risks?

“After talking to the doctors, I felt the benefits outweigh the small risks. You have to take control of your body and make informed decisions.

"I decided that HRT would keep me from feeling so bad and provide some protection against heart disease and osteoporosis."







People say their libido declines after menopause

“It doesn’t have to happen and you shouldn’t be okay with it happening.

“For me HRT has helped everything go well in this department. Even if you decide not to, there are alternative remedies. You lose your size as you get older, but HRT has helped with that.

“During the lockdown, I ate too much and increased the size of my dress. But I’m not struggling for a few pounds. I was never hired for my look, but I feel like I grew up in them. In the 80s and 90s I watched a real shock! “

Can leaks become a problem at this time of life?

“Fortunately, that didn’t happen to me. But it could happen to any of us so, for God’s sake, what’s a little wee?

“You put an Always Discreet in your pants and you’re fine. It shouldn’t be something that bothers you.”

You have been married to Steve for almost 30 years. What is your secret?

“We don’t take each other for granted. We go out alone and together we give each other space. We don’t fight a lot but like mom always says ‘don’t go to bed for an argument’.

“For our 30th anniversary, we were hoping to go on an adventure, somewhere like Mongolia or Greenland.

“We weren’t the showbiz type, so instead of going to the Bond premiere, we went to a little screening so we could wear tracksuits and drink coffee.”