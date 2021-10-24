Alec Baldwin: How was the accident in which actor Brandon Lee died while filming in 1993 | Stories of CE | WORLD

The day he died Brandon lee fiction has turned into tragedy.

It was March 30, 1993 and the young American actor, a specialist like his father Bruce Lee, in action films and martial arts, was shooting sequences for the movie The Raven, based on the comic book of the same name. .

In one of the scenes they were filming that night, Lee’s character has to enter an apartment and find out that his girlfriend was being beaten and raped by four gang members, one of whom – played by the actor. Michael Massee – must have shot him at close range – with a revolver loaded with blank bullets and kill him.

The shooting of the scene went as planned, but by the end of the scene it became clear that something was wrong. Lee never got up from the ground. I was fatally injured.

Twelve hours later, the young actor died in a hospital.

Since Lee’s death in 1993, the film industry in the United States had not suffered any fatal firearm accidents until Thursday’s incident in which actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the cowboy movie. Rust.

This Friday, Shannon Lee, Brandon’s sister, posted a statement on Twitter after learning of the fatal incident in which Hutchins died.

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period. – Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) 22 October 2021

Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident, he wrote, referring to the director of photography and the director of the film, respectively, who were also injured.

No one should ever die from a gun on their recording set. Punto, aggregate.

But what was the accident in which Brandon Lee lost his life?

A fatal mistake

The Raven protagonist died of damage from a bullet that passed through his abdomen, affected several of his internal organs, and lodged in his spine.

The weapon they were using to record their scene was supposed to contain a blank bullet, but instead it received the tip of a .44 caliber projectile.

How was this possible?

Salvage bullets are essentially modified live bullets that contain gunpowder, but do not have a projectile.

How are the cartridges to be collected?

However, in the case of The Raven, the weapon used to shoot Brandon Lee apparently contained a piece of projectile that had lodged in the gun barrel during filming of a different scene shot the previous days.

The weapon was not inspected between scenes and then, when that fateful March 30th was used against Brandon Lee, the explosion of the salvo cartridge fired the piece of projectile that was lodged in the barrel, wounding him to death.

After an investigation that lasted for months, the prosecutor decided not to charge anyone for Lee’s death, despite it being clear that some sort of negligence had been committed.

In September 1993, District Attorney Jerry Spivey announced that the police investigation did not disclose any wrongdoing and that he would not file a complaint against any person involved in the filming or against Crowvision, the film’s production company.

There’s a part of me that wants to press charges and sue, but from a purely legal standpoint, I wouldn’t feel comfortable, with the circumstances as I know them, accusing Crowvision of manslaughter. negligently, Spivey said.

Actor Michael Massee has been greatly affected after accidentally killing Brandon Lee. (Getty Images).

Thus, despite the fact that negligence was clearly an element that had an impact on Lee’s death, the Prosecutor considered that it was not willful and gratuitous negligence, of the type that the law seeks. to sanction.

After filming was suspended, filming of The Raven resumed and the film was completed using a few tricks so that Brandon Lee’s absence was not noticed.

The impact of the tragedy, however, lasted a long time and not just for the family of the deceased actor.

Shocked by what happened, actor Michael Massee took a year off before he could return to work And, as he confessed in an interview in 2005, it took a long time for him to be able to move on with his life.

I don’t think I’ll be able to completely get over something like this, said Massee, who died in 2016 without ever seeing the movie.

