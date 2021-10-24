Death Of Rust Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Focuses On Camera Crew Safety – Deadline

Director of photography Halyna Hutchins died last Thursday on the set of Rust is the latest in a long list of crew members who have been killed on the job, making camera work by far the most dangerous job in Hollywood, deadlier than even stunts.

In the past 10 years, four film crew members have been killed in the United States, double the number of fatal stunts.

Film crews work directly in front of the action, with nothing but their cameras between them and a car, train or bullet at high speed. They were killed in plane and helicopter crashes; washed overboard and drowned in the ocean; hit and killed by a fleeing stunt car; and crushed to death in a camera truck rollover.

The death of Sarah Jones, 27-year-old camera assistant, killed on February 20, 2014 by a high-speed freight train while filming a scene for Midnight rider in Georgia, had been the industry’s most high-profile camera fatality in decades. His death continued to make headlines for years with the conviction of Randall Miller, the abandoned film’s director, who spent a year in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter. His death even spawned a movement – called Safety for Sarah – which to this day strives to make film sets safer workplaces.

Death of Hutchins, who was accidentally shot by actor / producer Alec Baldwin on the set of New Mexico Rust, once again highlights the dangers of filmmaking and the need for more guarantees on set for film crews.

Other film crew deaths in the United States include:

• 2013: Cameraman Darren Rydstrom and two others were killed in northern Los Angeles County when their helicopter crashed while filming an untitled military-themed reality show for the Discovery Channel.

• 2011: Cameraman Greg Jacobsen was killed in a helicopter crash in Pennsylvania while filming for G4’s PD Campus for the digital television channel.

• 2006: cameraman Roland Schlotzhauer is killed while filming a parade scene for the film The last season when the helicopter he was in struck a power line and crashed into an Iowa cornfield.

• 2005: Director of photography Neal Fredericks was killed in a plane crash off the Florida Keys while filming CrossBones, a low budget horror movie. The film’s director, pilot, and two other crew members managed to escape the wreckage, but Fredericks couldn’t free himself and drowned. He had previously gained fame as a director of photography on The Blair Witch Project.

• 1986: Assistant cameraman Bruce Ingram was killed and seven other people were seriously injured while filming a car chase scene outside of Tucson, AZ for the film Spectrum. The accident happened when an overloaded camera car crashed into a mountainous road, sending bodies flying everywhere.

• 1981: Assistant cameraman Jack Tandberg is killed when he is hit by a driverless stunt car while filming the TV movie The five of me.

• 1980: Camera assistant Rodney Mitchell is killed and eight others Dukes of Hazzard Crew members were injured when a three-quarter-ton camera truck they were riding overturned while rehearsing a chase scene near Sherwood Lake, Calif.

• 1980: cameraman Robert Van Der Kar is killed in a helicopter crash in Hawaii while filming an episode of Magnum PI

• 1967: Cameraman Raffael John Esposito and actress Brenda Lee Meinsenheimer are killed doing a television commercial for Pontiac in Thousand Oaks, Calif., When a camera pole suspended from an oncoming camera car s ‘crashed into the windshield of their car.

• 1965: cameraman Robert King Baggot is killed while working on Disney’s Lieutenant Robin Crusoe, USN in Kauai when a huge wave hit his 16ft boat and blew it overboard.

• 1935: Cameraman Charles Stumer and artistic director Harrison Wiley are killed while scouting locations for a filming near Agoura Hills, Calif., When their plane crashes into a tree. Universal Pictures officials announced that the film’s program “will not be interrupted by tragedy.” Stumer was the famous cinematographer of The Mummy and London werewolf.

• 1930: Four Hollywood cameramen – George Eastman, Otto Jordan, Conrad Wells and Ben Frankel – were killed when their cameras collided and fell into the sea off the southern California coast during filming Such men are dangerous. Six other people, including the director of the film, were also killed. It remains the deadliest accident in Hollywood history.

• 1928: cameraman Alvin Knechtel and pilot William Hauber are killed on the set of The aviator when their plane crashed while searching for locations for a scene in which a forced landing was to be filmed later that day.

Many other camera crew members have been killed all over the world.

• 2013: Canadian cameraman John Driftmier and his pilot are killed when their small plane crashes while filming in Kenya for Discovery Canada channel Dangerous flights. He was the second Canadian cameraman to die in two years while filming reality TV shows.

• 2012: American cinematographer Mike deGruy and Australian writer-producer Andrew Wight were killed when their helicopter crashed and burned on takeoff in eastern Australia while filming James Cameron Deep sea challenge.

• 2007: Cameraman Conway Wickliffe is killed while filming a car chase on the set of The black Knight in Surrey, England. Wickliffe was hanging out of the window of the camera truck when he missed a turn and crashed into a tree.

• 1999: the focus shooter Alain Dutarte is killed on the set of Paris Taxi 2 when a stunt car lost control and crashed into members of the film’s crew.

• 1989: cameraman Gadi Danzig and four filmmakers are killed in the Philippines when their helicopter crashes during the production of Delta Force II.

• 1982: Director of photography Garry Hansen and two other people are killed in a helicopter crash while shooting a television commercial in Australia.

• 1979: Cameraman Peter Gilfillian and three others, including director Gordon Parks Jr., are killed in a plane crash during filming Revenge in Kenya.

• 1970: Cameraman Skeets Kelly and three other people are killed in a mid-air collision between a helicopter and a biplane while filming Zepplin in Ireland.

• 1931: During the shooting the viking off the coast of Newfoundland, cameraman Alexander Penrod and 26 other members of the film crew were killed when dynamite used to break the ice accidentally exploded and caused their ship to explode. It remains the deadliest film accident in the world.