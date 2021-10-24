Alec Baldwin’s film set has had gun mishaps in the past, workers say





Besides Mr Zanoff, five other experts in the use of firearms on film or television sets said it was against usual protocol for an assistant director to hand a gun to an actor. One of the experts, Mike Tristano, a seasoned Los Angeles-based professional gunsmith, said typical practice on a movie set would be for the gunsmith to hand the gun to the actor and the chain of events described. in the affidavit appeared to him a red flag. In his affidavit, Detective Cano said that after Mr Baldwin shot dead Ms Hutchins, the director of photography, and injured Joel Souza, the director of the film, Ms Gutierrez took out the worn casing of the weapon used in the film. of the shooting and then handed it over. to sheriff’s deputies. The detective also said he learned that Mr. Halls, the deputy warden, was unaware that live ammunition was in the gun he handed to Mr. Baldwin. In a podcast released last month, Ms Gutierrez, who also stars Hannah Reed and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said she had just finished filming her first movie as chief gunsmith in a western titled The Old. Way, starring Clint Howard and Nicolas Cage, slated for release next year. I was very nervous at first and almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t sure if I was ready, but doing it all went really well, Ms Gutierrez said in the podcast. , Voice of the West, on which the hosts discuss old western movies and TV shows. She is the daughter of Thell Reed, a filming expert who curated exhibitions and a film industry consultant who trained leading actors in gun handling. In addition to safety concerns, the three crew members who resigned also cited other grievances. They said the team complained to film producers about prolonged delays in some of their paychecks and productions’ refusal to at times reserve hotel rooms for them in Santa Fe, near the set. That meant some of the crew had to drive about an hour to get to their homes around Albuquerque after a long day of filming in physically demanding work, the members said. Their concerns went unanswered, crew members said, and on Wednesday six of them filed resignation letters after one was denied a hotel room to sleep in after a long day. Hours before the fatal shooting, crew members arrived on set Thursday morning to pack their belongings and said they learned that production had hired non-union workers to replace them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/23/us/alec-baldwin-rust-shooting.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos