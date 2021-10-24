No, your child probably shouldn’t watch ‘Squid Game’ | Entertainment





As a fascination for Netflix’s “Squid Game” takes over the world, doctors have advice for parents: don’t let your kids watch. “Squid Game,” which debuted on Netflix in September, is a South Korean fictional drama that follows competitors, who are deeply in debt, as they play a series of children’s games in an effort to win prizes. money. But, if the contestants lose, they are killed – and the show is not afraid of blood and violence. And yet, “Squid Game” has amassed a huge audience, with Netflix reporting that 111 million accounts had watched the anti-capitalist drama in less than a month since its debut, calling the show “the biggest series ever to launch at launch.” Halloween costumes inspired by the show are also at the top of internet searches, while viral challenges inspired by the show can be found on TikTok. On Netflix, the show has a TV-MA rating, which means it may not be suitable for teens under the age of 17. And yet, the show has found its way to younger people, raising concerns among doctors. Doctors at the Child Mind Institute – a nonprofit organization dedicated to children’s mental health – recommend that no one watch “Squid Game” until at least late adolescence, whether parents watch with them or not. “The level of violence is more horrific than most shows,” David Anderson, head of school and community programs at the Child Mind Institute, said in a statement. “It’s a murder party with the premise that out of more than 400 participants, there can only be one survivor.” Common sense media, who classifies shows and films by age, called the show’s violence “very intense”. “The characters are systematically tortured and killed for the sadistic pleasure of a gamemaster. Adults have sex, and there are threats of sexual violence: women are grabbed by the hair and beaten,” the site notes . “The themes about the heights one gets by playing, winning or cheating money are at the center of the concerns.” In some cases, schools have taken action against the spectacle and its games. A private school in Roswell, Georgia, forbids any discussion of the show and games that flow from it, according to CNN affiliate WGCL. Similar steps have also been taken at the international level. In England, for example, the Bedfordshire Central Council Education Protection Team has recommended that parents not allow their children to watch the show following reports that children were copying games from the ‘show, according to to the Guardian. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Stacker takes a look at 100 actors who served in the military. Click for more information.

