Holly Willoughby prepares a cocktail with a Hollywood star who says cancer made her realize how important food was

Holly Willoughby fans don’t have to wait until This Morning to get their daily fix of Willoughby with her Wylde Moon podcast show now available online.

This week, it hosted famous Hollywood actor Stanley Tucci, star of Captain America: Winter Soldier, The Hunger Games and The Devil Wears Prada.

They started the discussion by making Stanley’s favorite cocktail, which is so important to him that he put it before Chapter 1 of his new book.

Speaking of having your first Negroni Tucci said: Now the sun is in your stomach.

He explained to Willoughby the recipe which requires 50ml of gin, 25ml of campari, 25ml of sweet vermouth, tossed over ice and served in a cut glass with an orange slice.







(Image: Getty Images)



After tasting her version, she said: It has a kick doesn’t it.

She also noted the joy of reading her book, which focuses on food.

She said: There were times I thought if I bit into it, it would taste as good as it reads.

I spent the whole time starving.

As the two deepened their discussion, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed why he wrote the book.

He admitted that his own battle with cancer made him realize how important food was after he developed a tumor on his tongue.

Three years after his treatment, he is still unable to eat certain things.

He said: I’m still not the person I used to be, there’s no doubt about it and I don’t know if I ever will be.

Speaking of his wife Kate Tucci, who died of cancer in 2009, he added: I know I’m alive and really happy to be alive, but I’m really sad Kate isn’t.

The couple had three children together, plus two more from Kate’s previous marriage.





Ending the conversation on a lighter topic, Willoughby asked the Italian-born actor if he would forgive him for cutting spaghetti with a knife.

He replied: I would forgive you, but I would be sad for you.

She responded by admitting that she had cut her pasta in the past saying it was done, before joking, should we re-evaluate our friendship?

Tucci replied: I think we could.

