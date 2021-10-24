Hollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Adele talks about divorce, Kourtney’s dreamy proposition, Penn Badgley on her role as GG





It’s been a big week in Hollywood like any other. And it is still at that time of the week when we give you an overview of all the celebrities who have made noise in Hollywood. From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s latest romance updates to Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara’s sweet tribute to her mother, scroll down to see the biggest drama that has happened this week. Penn Badgley considers his Gossip Girl character to be the worst Speaking to Esquire about his recent You season 3 show, Penn Badgley opened up about his character Joe Goldberg and compared him to Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl, whom he also played. At one point, Penn said that his GG character Dan was perhaps even more “mean” than Goldberg – the stalker / serial killer he plays in You. Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara shared her Oscars dress Angelina Jolie attended The Eternals premiere this week with 5 of her kids, and her 16 year old daughter Zahara took the opportunity to pay tribute to her mom’s style and rocked one of her old dresses! At the MCU movie premiere, Zahara was seen wearing the Elie Saab dress Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars. Adele called her divorce “late” Adele appeared on Heart Radio and spoke to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about her divorce. She said “It was late. It was exhausting, it was really hard work but I was able to take the time I needed, which is not given to everyone, I am very aware of it. put it back, getting worse and worse and i was putting it back anyway for years … now i’m chilled like everything. so i would say it’s worth it you know walking through it all poop is worth it, ”the singer said Hello. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged! After months of dating and showing off their PDAs, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their engagement on Monday this week. Travis’s proposal involved a massive form of heart-shaped roses with glass candles on the beach. While Kourtney and Travis stood right in the center of that pink heart as he popped the ring. Gal Gadot broke her silence on Joss Whedon’s allegations Addressing Joss Whedon’s alleged crime on the set of Justice League, Gadot told Elle, “Oh, I was shaking the trees as soon as it happened. And I have to say that the heads of Warner Brothers took care of it … Getting back to the sense of righteousness that I have … you’re dizzy because you can’t believe it just happened to you. said. And if he tells me, then obviously he’s telling a lot of other people. I just did what I felt I had to do. And that was to tell people that it was wrong.

