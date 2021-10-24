Sonali Bendre compliments Karwa Chauth’s look, Yami Gautam shows off his new mangalsutra | Bollywood

Sonali Bendre took to Instagram to share a preview of her Karwa Chauth outfit. The actor recycled his wedding dress from 19 years ago for the special occasion.

I have always believed that traditions are what you make of them … they are for me a bridge between the past, the present and the future. I respect where they come from but have never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one of those festivals for me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends who are part of the family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I am pampered by my husband is a plus. It’s a celebration of togetherness and camaraderie, cementing the love we share with our husbands and the bond between our family and friends, she wrote with the photos. They showed her in an orange and pink lehenga, sitting by a window.

Sonali also showed off his new mangalsutra Bulgari, made famous by Priyanka Chopra a few months ago. Fun Fact I'm wearing my wedding lehenga from 19 years ago by @ manishmalhotra05 and paired it with this gorgeous mangalsutra from @bulgari. Yesterday and now worlds can meet, if you approach it with love, she wrote. Her photo received compliments from Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha, who left heart emojis on her post. Delnaaz Irani wrote, So pretty. Hrithik Roshan also liked the post.

Not just Sonali, Yami Gautam also flaunted his new mangalsutra from the same brand. The joy of celebrating my first Karvachauth is unmatched and it just got more special when I wear @bulgari Mangalsutra, she wrote with her photos. Yami wore a bright red saree and her usual dejhoor earrings.

Other stars celebrating Karwa Chauth are Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and more. Mira was spotted at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s home on Sunday evening. She was wearing a red outfit and was seen wearing puja items. Shilpa got the traditional sargi from her mother-in-law and shared a video of it on Instagram.