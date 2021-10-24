Despite a hybrid release, ‘Dune’ shoots well on the big screen

NEW YORK (AP) Denis Villeneuve Dune debuted with $ 40.1 million in ticket sales during its opening weekend in North America, drawing large numbers of moviegoers to see the thunderous sci-fi epic on the big screen despite ‘it is also available for streaming in homes.

Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. When the studio first charted this course for all of its 2021 releases due to the pandemic, how the strategy would affect Dune, one of the most anticipated shows of the year, has always been one of the biggest question marks. Villeneuve vehemently protested the decision.

I firmly believe that the future of cinema will be on the big screen, no matter what any Wall Street dilettante might say, Villeneuve wrote in a long statement to Variety last december.

Warner Bros. continued to maintain that it will return to exclusive theatrical releases next year. So far, the budgeted $ 165 million Dune marks the best national opening for any of the studios’ hybrid releases, surpassing Godzilla’s $ 31.7 debut against Kong in March. Expectations were approaching $ 30-35 million for Dune.

It was a great result, as we were gradually coming out of the pandemic, said Jeff Goldstein, chief distribution officer for Warner Bros. Once we’re out of the pandemic, if we have a movie like this, it’s clear you’d want to get into theaters first. There is no question.

Goldstein estimated that the film would have debuted about 20% more at the box office had it not been released simultaneously. (The studio has not released any streaming figures.) As the weekend approached, Dune, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in early September, had already grossed $ 130 million to internationally. This weekend, he debuted with $ 21.6 million in China, where Legendary and Wanda handled the cast. In total, Dune added $ 47.4 million internationally for a cumulative global gross of $ 220.7 million.

Dune is the second attempt at a big-screen adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herberts epic, following David Lynch’s much-ridiculed 1984 version. Villeneuve Dune, which only adapts the first half of the book, stars Timothe Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. Legendary and Warner Bros. have yet to confirm the sequel to Dune, which chronicles a violent change of power on the desert planet Arrakis, where a precious mineral called spice is harvested.

Cinephiles gave Dune an A- CinemaScore and critics (83% on Rotten Tomatoes) praised Villeneuve’s film’s lyrical sweep and visual craftsmanship. It does particularly well on large format screens, with IMAX accounting for around $ 9 million in ticket sales.

What I think Warner’s strategy has proven is that moviegoers, on the whole, will choose the cinema experience when they have a choice, especially for movies like this, Paul said. Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. This should be a very encouraging sign for movie theater owners. The allure of the movie theater remains whether or not content is available at home.

Last week’s best movie, Universal Pictures’ horror sequel, Halloween Kills, also got off to stream well at Home, on Peacock. After debuting with $ 50.4 million, Halloween Kills fell sharply in its second week with $ 14.5 million, good for second place. In two weeks, it brought in $ 73.1 million to the country.

No Time to Die, Cary Fukunagas’ James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, came in third with $ 11.9 million in its third week. Worldwide, the film grossed over $ 525 million. MGM, United Artists and Universal Pictures have prepared a theatrical release only for No Time to Die.

The biggest disappointment of the weekend, while not unexpected, was Rons Gone Wrong. The lightly-marketed Disney animated release, produced by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio, opened with a modest $ 7.3 million domestically and about the same internationally. But with good reviews and an A CinemaScore from audiences, the film could hold up well in the coming weeks, with little family competition. Rons Gone Wrong is about a middle school student and his digital device walking and talking about Ron (voiced by Zach Galifiniakis).

Another Chalamet film, The French Dispatch, also made its debut with a bang. The Wes Anderson film, released by Disneys Searchlight Pictures, launched with $ 1.3 million in 52 theaters. This gave The French Dispatch the best average per theater of the pandemic. Anderson’s ode to the New Yorker, which had been delayed for a year due to the pandemic, opens nationwide on Friday. While The French Dispatch a $ 25 million film with a star-studded cast including Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Benicio del Toro, Tilda Swinton and others is no small indie, the film’s week one performance has gave a boost to arts and essays.

Searchlight Pictures chief distribution officer Frank Rodriguez said in a statement: These numbers show that after a year and a half, arthouse theaters and independent theaters have their own superheroes in Wes Anderson.

Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Dune, $ 40.1 million.

2. Halloween Kills, $ 14.5 million.

3. No time to die, $ 11.9 million.

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $ 9.1 million.

5. Rons Gone Wrong, $ 7.3 million.

6. The Addams Family 2, $ 4.3 million.

7. The last duel, $ 2.1 million.

8. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, $ 2 million.

9. La Dépêche française, $ 1.3 million.

10. Free guy, $ 258,000.

