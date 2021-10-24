Inside Raj Kundras Mother’s Shilpa Shettys Karwa Chauth Sargi: Dried Fruits, Snacks, and Handwritten Note | Bollywood





Like every year, Shilpa Shetty is also ready to celebrate Karwa Chauth this time around. She took to Instagram Stories to share a video of a gift basket sent by her husband’s mother, Raj Kundras. She posted the clip with a Happy Karwa Chauth sticker. This is my sargi from my mother-in-law. Good Karwa Chauth to all, you could hear him say. The basket contained dried fruits, fruits and snacks, among others. There was also a note that said, Happy Karva Chauth. From mom and dad. God bless you. + Shilpa also shared a photo of herself, wearing a red and gold kurta, and wrote: I wish you all a happy Karvachauth and happy fasting ladies… May you always be blessed with health, protection and abundance. #karvachauth #fast #rituals #traditions. + Karwa Chauth is a ritual followed by married women, in which they fast from sunrise to moonrise, for the longevity of their husbands. Last year, Shilpa shared a video of his Karwa Chauth puja with Raj on Instagram and revealed that he is fasting with her. Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of what a partner should be. He has been fasting with me (for 11 years), sustaining me through thick and thin, and making life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thanks for everything, @ rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie. Happy Karva Chauth! she wrote. Raj is currently out on bail in a pornography case. He was arrested in July for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of adult videos. He was convicted under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Read also | Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan jokes about Raj Kundra and surprises Shamita Shetty In a statement released in August, Shilpa called herself a proud law-abiding Indian citizen. She opposed the unwarranted slanders directed at her and urged everyone to respect the privacy of her family for their own sake and that of the children of Rajs, Viaan and Samisha. We do not deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course, she said. Shilpa will soon be seen as a judge on the Indias Got Talent reality show, alongside Badshah. Registration for the show is underway.

