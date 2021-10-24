No Time To Die’s Daniel Craig Has Clear Advice For The Next James Bond Actor





Daniel Craig’s stint as iconic British spy James Bond has officially ended. With No time to die booming in theaters, longtime fans of the franchise are looking to the future of 007. Craig has held the role for 15 years and his exit from the franchise leaves a glaring hole. Although the star has expressed some humorous bitterness to whoever will inevitably take on the role, Craig now has some pretty straightforward advice for the so-called Bond . Although producers are still adamant about not to worry too much on the choice of the next 007, Daniel Craig does not hesitate to address his successor. In an appearance on Kevin Hart’s podcast, Straight from the deer , the actor seems to draw from this false bitterness (mostly) and give some pretty straightforward advice to anyone taking over the 007 franchise. Here is the actor’s first straightforward advice: There are a few things I would say, but I mean, one is not to be crap. While the simple act of saying ‘don’t suck’, albeit in a more frankly British way, doesn’t seem like advice at all rather than obvious, the fan-favorite star continues to give warmer words to the person who will eventually reprise his iconic role. In the same interview, he says his real advice would be for the next actor to really take on the role and put his own unique stamp on it. Here it is in his own words: I would say you have to grab it and own it. I think this is the way to go. I mean, I committed to it as much as possible and tried to elevate it as much as possible. Hope I left it in the right place and hope the next person can fly it. It’s an amazing franchise, I still think there are a lot of stories to tell. Daniel Craig is certainly loved as 007, but surprisingly, it hasn’t always been so. There have been plenty of criticisms was aiming for his casting at first, but he proved them all wrong once audiences got to see him on screen. It would appear that his advice is sound, as he certainly was able to make his version of Bond one that is unique to him. The role of James Bond is still very much to gain but hopefully whoever gets the title can benefit from his predecessor’s words of wisdom, based on experience. Up to the next era of 007 starts, you can always check No time to die in theaters now as it’s not available to stream at the moment.

