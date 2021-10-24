Emily Bartolone of Rondout Valley High and Tanner Poremba selected as student representatives to school board – Daily Freeman





Two students from the Rondout Valley Central School District were recently selected to represent the student body on the Board of Education for the 2021-22 school year. Emily Bartolone, a junior, was sworn in at the September 28 board meeting. Returning student representative Tanner Poremba, a senior, was sworn in at the October 12 meeting. Both students have ideas and goals they plan to pursue during their tenure as student representatives on the board and have already started asking their peers for advice on setting goals and priorities. More accessible vegan and vegetarian options in the cafeteria, increased LGBTQ education, and mindful spending are some of the topics they hope to cover this year. I'm happy to be here, Poremba said in a press release. These board members are all volunteers who work hard to improve my education, and I am happy to be a part of them. Student representatives have a responsibility to ensure that all students have a voice, even at the elementary level. They will work with the board to establish a plan to involve students in every building and at every grade level. District Superintendent Joseph Morgan is happy to have the students on board. It is important for us to reach out to students and hear their ideas, he said in the statement. Tanner and Emily are both excellent candidates for this role and have already shown that they will work hard to make sure every student is heard. We look forward to working with them.

