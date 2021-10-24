Friends actor was 59 – Deadline





James Michael Tyler, the actor who played Gunther in Friends, died peacefully at his Los Angeles home on Sunday after battling stage 4 prostate cancer, Deadline confirmed. He was 59 years old. FRIENDS, Jennifer Aniston, 1994-present, The One With Joey’s New Girlfriend aired 10/30/97, year 4

Everett

Tyler, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, spoke about his struggles with Today in June. He confirmed that “late stage cancer” had spread to his bones and spine, causing paralysis in his lower body. “So eventually, you know, it’s probably going to get me,” he said. “All I had to do was take a pill morning and night, and boom, life was pretty much normal,” he told Craig Melvin. He said the cancer had mutated “just around the time of the pandemic”. Tyler was born in Greenwood, Mississippi on May 28, 1962, the youngest of five children. At the age of 12, he had suffered the loss of both parents. He moved to live with a sister in South Carolina. His love of theater blossomed during his time at Clemson University where he obtained a geology degree in 1984 while performing in the student theater group. Four years later, he moved to Los Angeles where he worked in Hollywood as a production assistant and assistant editor. He joins the cast of Friends in 1994 as Gunther, a Central Perk barista who had a crush on Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel. He appeared in over 50 episodes of the popular sitcom until the 2004 finale. Gunther was often unofficially considered the 7th Friend by fans. Tyler also appeared virtually in the show’s HBO Max reunion which aired in May. Other credits include appearances in Just shoot me!, Sabrina, the teenage witch, Scrubs, and Episodes. During his treatment, Michael continued to act and starred in two short films – The Gesture and the Speech and The Treatment – winning the award for best actor at various national and international film festivals. In 2021, her spoken word performance of Stephen Kalinich’s poem “If You Knew” was adapted into a short video to raise awareness of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Michael is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/10/james-michael-tyler-dead-friends-actor-gunther-cancer-1234861532/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos